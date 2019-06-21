Twilio : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person * 2. Date of Event Requiring 3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol Statement (MM/DD/YYYY) IMMELT JEFFREY R 6/19/2019 TWILIO INC [TWLO] (Last) (First) (Middle) 4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable) C/O TWILIO INC., 375 BEALE __ X __ Director _____ 10% Owner STREET, SUITE 300 _____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below) (Street) 5. If Amendment, Date 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line) SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94105 Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) _ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person (City) (State) (Zip) Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned 1.Title of Security 2. Amount of Securities 3. Ownership 4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4) Beneficially Owned Form: Direct (Instr. 5) (Instr. 4) (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5) Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Date Exercisable 3. Title and Amount of 4. Conversion 5. Ownership 6. Nature of Indirect (Instr. 4) and Expiration Date Securities Underlying or Exercise Form of Beneficial Ownership (MM/DD/YYYY) Derivative Security Price of Derivative (Instr. 5) (Instr. 4) Derivative Security: Security Direct (D) or Date Expiration Title Amount or Number of Indirect (I) Exercisable Date Shares (Instr. 5) Explanation of Responses: No securities are beneficially owned. Reporting Owners Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% OwnerOfficerOther IMMELT JEFFREY R C/O TWILIO INC. X 375 BEALE STREET, SUITE 300 SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94105 Signatures /s/ Alexis Rhorer as attorney in fact for Reporting Person 6/21/2019 **Signature of Reporting Person Date

