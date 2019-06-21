Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Twilio : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/21/2019 | 08:15pm EDT

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0104 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Date of Event Requiring

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)

IMMELT JEFFREY R

6/19/2019

TWILIO INC [TWLO]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

C/O TWILIO INC., 375 BEALE

__ X __ Director

_____ 10% Owner

STREET, SUITE 300

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

(Street)

5. If Amendment, Date

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94105

Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Amount of Securities

3. Ownership

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

(Instr. 4)

Beneficially Owned

Form: Direct

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

(D) or Indirect

(I)

(Instr. 5)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate Security

2. Date Exercisable

3. Title and Amount of

4. Conversion

5. Ownership

6. Nature of Indirect

(Instr. 4)

and Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

or Exercise

Form of

Beneficial Ownership

(MM/DD/YYYY)

Derivative Security

Price of

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

Derivative

Security:

Security

Direct (D) or

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or Number of

Indirect (I)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

(Instr. 5)

Explanation of Responses:

No securities are beneficially owned.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% OwnerOfficerOther

IMMELT JEFFREY R

C/O TWILIO INC.

X

375 BEALE STREET, SUITE 300

SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94105

Signatures

/s/ Alexis Rhorer as attorney in fact for Reporting Person

6/21/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Twilio Inc. published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2019 00:14:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:28pVODACOM : Unit to Sell Operations in Nigeria, Others
AQ
09:28pVODACOM : Synergy Communications Acquires Vodacom Business Nigeria, Others
AQ
09:23pFND SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.
PR
09:22pDENTSU : Aegis Network pioneers the media industry - Launching the first SME incubator in Africa out of Kenya!
AQ
09:22pLebo Madiba to head up Ogilvy PR
AQ
09:22p#CANNESLIONS2019 : All the SA winners!
AQ
09:22pPEOPLE : How to accelerate business growth by becoming a People Company
AQ
09:21pSASFIN : establishes Digital Advisory Council
AQ
09:18pFACEBOOK : Libra must be stopped
AQ
09:17pQANTAS AIRWAYS : Airliners cancel Hormuz flights due to Iran-US war threat
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1METRO : METRO : Czech, Slovak investors offer to take over German retailer Metro
2CITIGROUP INC. : CITIGROUP : Citi sees case for Fed to lower rates by 50 bps in July
3SEALED AIR CORPORATION : GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Sealed Air Corpora..
4GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : to scrap California power plant 20 years early
5BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG (PREFERE : BMW INTERNATIONAL OPEN 2019: Bhullar wins the BMW M8 Competition Coupé ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About