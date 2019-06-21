Twilio : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person
2. Date of Event Requiring
3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)
IMMELT JEFFREY R
6/19/2019
TWILIO INC [TWLO]
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)
C/O TWILIO INC., 375 BEALE
X Director
10% Owner
STREET, SUITE 300
Officer (give title below)
Other (specify below)
(Street)
5. If Amendment, Date
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94105
Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security
2. Amount of Securities
3. Ownership
4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
(Instr. 4)
Beneficially Owned
Form: Direct
(Instr. 5)
(Instr. 4)
(D) or Indirect
(I)
(Instr. 5)
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security
2. Date Exercisable
3. Title and Amount of
|
|
|
|
and Expiration Date
Securities Underlying
|
|
Form of
Beneficial Ownership
(MM/DD/YYYY)
Derivative Security
|
|
Derivative
(Instr. 5)
(Instr. 4)
Derivative
|
Security:
Security
|
|
Date
|
Expiration
|
Title
|
Amount or Number of
|
Indirect (I)
Exercisable
|
Date
Shares
(Instr. 5)
Explanation of Responses:
No securities are beneficially owned.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner Officer Other
IMMELT JEFFREY R
C/O TWILIO INC.
X
375 BEALE STREET, SUITE 300
SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94105
Signatures
/s/ Alexis Rhorer as attorney in fact for Reporting Person
6/21/2019
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.