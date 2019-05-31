Twilio : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(5)

Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any other regulatory body has approved or disapproved of these securities or passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.

Investing in our Class A common stock involves a high degree of risk. See " Risk Factors" beginning on page S-5 of this prospectus supplement and the documents incorporated by reference herein for a discussion of certain risks that you should consider in connection with an investment in our Class A common stock.

Our Class A common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") under the symbol "TWLO". On May 30, 2019, the last reported sale price of our Class A common stock on the NYSE was $126.93 per share.

We have two classes of common stock, Class A common stock and Class B common stock. The rights of the holders of Class A common stock and Class B common stock are identical, except voting and conversion rights. Each share of Class A common stock is entitled to one vote. Each share of Class B common stock is entitled to 10 votes and is convertible at any time into one share of Class A common stock.

Table of Contents

ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT

