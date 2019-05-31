Twilio : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(5)

Table of Contents
Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(5)
Registration No. 333-231794
CALCULATION OF REGISTRATION FEE
|
|
|
Amount
|
Maximum
|
Maximum
|
Amount of
|
|
Title of Securities to be Registered
|
to be
|
Offering Price
|
Aggregate
|
|
Registered (1)
|
Per Share
|
Offering Price
|
Registration Fee (2)
|
|
Class A Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share:
|
8,064,515
|
$124.00
|
$999,999,860
|
$121,200
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Includes shares of Class A Common Stock that may be purchased by the underwriters pursuant to their option to purchase additional shares.
-
Calculated in accordance with Rule 457(r) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Represents deferred payment of the registration fees in connection with the registrant's Registration Statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-231794) being paid herewith.
Table of Contents
Prospectus Supplement
(To Prospectus dated May 29, 2019)
7,012,622 Shares
Twilio Inc.
Class A Common Stock
We are offering 7,012,622 shares of our Class A common stock.
We have two classes of common stock, Class A common stock and Class B common stock. The rights of the holders of Class A common stock and Class B common stock are identical, except voting and conversion rights. Each share of Class A common stock is entitled to one vote. Each share of Class B common stock is entitled to 10 votes and is convertible at any time into one share of Class A common stock.
Our Class A common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") under the symbol "TWLO". On May 30, 2019, the last reported sale price of our Class A common stock on the NYSE was $126.93 per share.
Investing in our Class A common stock involves a high degree of risk. See " Risk Factors" beginning on page S-5 of this prospectus supplement and the documents incorporated by reference herein for a discussion of certain risks that you should consider in connection with an investment in our Class A common stock.
|
|
|
|
Per
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share
|
|
Total
|
|
Public offering price
|
|
$
|
124.00
|
|
$
|
869,565,128
|
|
Underwriting discount(1)
|
|
$
|
2.480
|
|
$
|
17,391,303
|
|
Proceeds, before expenses, to us
|
|
$
|
121.52
|
|
$
|
852,173,825
|
-
See "Underwriting" for additional information regarding compensation payable to the underwriters.
We have granted the underwriters the right to purchase, exercisable within a 30-day period, up to an additional 1,051,893 shares of our Class A common stock.
Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any other regulatory body has approved or disapproved of these securities or passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.
The underwriters expect to deliver the shares against payment therefor in New York, New York on or about June 4, 2019.
|
J.P. Morgan
|
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
|
|
May 30, 2019
Table of Contents
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Prospectus Supplement
|
|
Page
|
ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT
|
S-i
|
SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
|
S-ii
|
SUMMARY
|
S-1
|
RISK FACTORS
|
S-5
|
USE OF PROCEEDS
|
S-9
|
DIVIDEND POLICY
|
S-10
|
CAPITALIZATION
|
S-11
|
MATERIAL U.S. FEDERAL INCOME TAX CONSEQUENCES FOR NON U.S. HOLDERS
|
S-13
|
UNDERWRITING
|
S-17
|
LEGAL MATTERS
|
S-27
|
EXPERTS
|
S-27
|
WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATION
|
S-27
|
INCORPORATION OF CERTAIN DOCUMENTS BY REFERENCE
|
S-28
|
Prospectus
|
|
|
Page
|
ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS
|
1
|
SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
|
2
|
THE COMPANY
|
3
|
RISK FACTORS
|
4
|
USE OF PROCEEDS
|
5
|
DESCRIPTION OF CAPITAL STOCK
|
6
|
DESCRIPTION OF SENIOR DEBT SECURITIES
|
11
|
DESCRIPTION OF OTHER SECURITIES
|
18
|
GLOBAL SECURITIES
|
19
|
SELLING SECURITYHOLDERS
|
22
|
PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION
|
23
|
LEGAL MATTERS
|
24
|
EXPERTS
|
24
|
WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATION
|
24
|
INCORPORATION OF CERTAIN DOCUMENTS BY REFERENCE
|
24
Table of Contents
ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT
This document is in two parts. The first part is this prospectus supplement, which describes the specific terms of this offering and also adds to and updates information contained in the accompanying prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference into this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. The second part, the accompanying prospectus, gives more general information, some of which may not apply to this offering. You should read this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, including the information incorporated by reference herein and therein and any free writing prospectus we have authorized for use in connection with this offering, in their entirety before making an investment decision.
If anyone provides you with different or inconsistent information, you should not rely on it. You should assume that the information in this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus, any document incorporated by reference herein or therein and any free writing prospectus we have authorized for use in connection with this offering are accurate or complete only as of their respective dates, regardless of the time of delivery of this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and any authorized free writing prospectus. Our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may have changed since those dates.
In this prospectus supplement, as permitted by law, we "incorporate by reference" information from other documents that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). This means that we can disclose important information to you by referring you to those documents. The information incorporated by reference is considered to be a part of this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and should be read with the same care. When we update the information contained in documents that have been incorporated by reference by making future filings with the SEC, the information included or incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement is considered to be automatically updated and superseded. In other words, in case of a conflict or inconsistency between information contained in this prospectus supplement and information in the accompanying prospectus or incorporated by reference into this prospectus supplement, you should rely on the information contained in the document that was filed later. See "Incorporation of Certain Documents by Reference" in this prospectus supplement.
We are not, and the underwriters are not, making an offer to sell the securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted or in which the person making such offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such offer or solicitation.
You should not consider any information included or incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus to be investment, legal or tax advice. You should consult your own counsel, accountants and other advisers for legal, tax, business, financial and related advice regarding the purchase of the shares of common stock offered by this prospectus supplement.
S-i
Table of Contents
SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This prospectus supplement may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements contained in this prospectus supplement include, but are not limited to, statements about:
-
our future financial performance, including our revenue, cost of revenue, gross margin and operating expenses, ability to generate positive cash flow and ability to achieve and sustain profitability;
-
the impact and expected results from changes in our relationship with our larger customers;
-
the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity needs;
-
anticipated technology trends, such as the use of and demand for cloud communications;
-
our ability to continue to build and maintain credibility with the global software developer community;
-
our ability to attract and retain customers to use our products;
-
our ability to attract and retain enterprises and international organizations as customers for our products;
-
our ability to form and expand partnerships with technology partners and consulting partners;
-
the evolution of technology affecting our products and markets;
-
our ability to introduce new products and enhance existing products;
-
our ability to optimize our network service provider coverage and connectivity;
-
our ability to manage changes in network service provider fees that we pay in connection with the delivery of communications on our platform;
-
our ability to work closely with email inbox service providers to maintain deliverability rates;
-
our ability to pass on our savings associated with our platform optimization efforts to our customers;
-
our ability to successfully enter into new markets and manage our international expansion;
-
the attraction and retention of qualified employees and key personnel;
-
our ability to effectively manage our growth and future expenses and maintain our corporate culture;
-
our anticipated investments in sales and marketing and research and development;
-
our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our intellectual property;
-
our ability to successfully defend litigation brought against us;
-
our ability to service the interest on our convertible notes and repay such notes, to the extent required;
-
our customers' and other platform users' violation of our policies or other misuse of our platform;
-
our ability to comply with modified or new industry standards, laws and regulations applying to our business, including the General Data Protection Regulation ("GDPR"), the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 and other privacy regulations that may be implemented in the future, and increased costs associated with such compliance; and
-
our ability to successfully integrate and realize the benefits of our past or future strategic acquisitions or investments, including our acquisition of SendGrid, Inc.
S-ii
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Twilio Inc. published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 22:08:08 UTC