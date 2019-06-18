Log in
Twilio : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

06/18/2019

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

DONIO ELENA A.

TWILIO INC [ TWLO ]

__ X __ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

C/O TWILIO INC., 375 BEALE

6/14/2019

STREET, SUITE 300

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94105

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

or Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Class A Common Stock

6/14/2019

S (1) (2)

1442

D

$140.76

8458

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans. Code

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or Number of

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

(Instr. 4)

4)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. The sales reported were effected pursuant to a 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the Reporting Person.
  2. The Reporting Person has elected to sell the shares reported in this transaction to satisfy tax obligations required in connection with shares received with the vesting of Restricted Stock Units.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director 10% Owner OfficerOther

DONIO ELENA A.

C/O TWILIO INC.X 375 BEALE STREET, SUITE 300 SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94105

Signatures

/s/ Alexis Rhorer as attorney in fact for Reporting Person

6/18/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Twilio Inc. published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 22:33:01 UTC
