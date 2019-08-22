|
Twilio : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
08/22/2019
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or
Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
Smith Karyn
TWILIO INC [ TWLO ]
(Last)
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)
__X__ Officer (give title below)
|
C/O TWILIO INC., 375 BEALE
8/20/2019
General Counsel and Secretary
STREET, SUITE 300
(Street)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94105
_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security
(Instr. 3)
|
Class A Common Stock
8/20/2019
M
1229
A
$31.96
44716 (1)
|
D
Class A Common Stock
8/20/2019
M
1283
A
$33.01
45999 (1)
|
D
Class A Common Stock
8/20/2019
C
17405
A
$0
63404 (1)
|
D
Class A Common Stock
8/20/2019
S(2)
4651
D
$125.2149 (3)
58753 (1)
|
D
Class A Common Stock
8/20/2019
S(2)
6411
D
$126.2857 (4)
52342 (1)
|
D
Class A Common Stock
8/20/2019
S(2)
8582
D
$127.2804 (5)
43760 (1)
|
D
Class A Common Stock
8/20/2019
S(2)
273
D
$128.0267 (6)
43487 (1)
|
D
By The
Karyn
Class A Common Stock
8/20/2019
S(2)
449
D
$125.2135 (3)
4306
|
I
Smith
Trust (7)
Trust (7)
By The
Karyn
Class A Common Stock
8/20/2019
S(2)
628
D
$126.2845 (4)
3678
|
I
Smith
Trust (7)
Trust (7)
By The
Karyn
Class A Common Stock
8/20/2019
S(2)
830
D
$127.28 (5)
2848
|
I
Smith
Trust (7)
Trust (7)
By The
Karyn
Class A Common Stock
8/20/2019
S(2)
27
D
$128.0267 (6)
2821
|
I
Smith
Trust (7)
|
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of
Derivate Security
(Instr. 3)
|
|
Employee Stock
$31.96
8/20/2019
M
1229
(8)
2/9/2027
Class A
1229
$0
20896
D
Option (right to
|
Employee Stock
(9)
Class A
38486 (10)
|
Option (right to
$33.01
8/20/2019
M
1283
2/19/2028
Common
1283
$0
D
|
Employee Stock
$10.09
8/20/2019
M
5976
12/30/2025
Class B
5976
$0
16621
D
Option (right to
(11)
Common
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|
(Instr. 3)
|
Class B Common
(12)
(12)
(12)
Class A
(13)
8/20/2019
M
5976
Common
5976
9735
D
Stock (12)
Employee Stock
8/20/2019
M
11429
10/28/2024
Class B
11429
|
|
|
(14)
|
Stock (12)
Class B Common
(12)
Class A
(13)
8/20/2019
M
11429
Common
11429
|
|
|
Class B Common
(12)
Class A
(13)
8/20/2019
C
17405
Common
17405
|
|
|
By The
Class B Common
Class A
Karyn
Common
1172
1172
I
|
Revocable
Trust (7)
Employee Stock
(15)
|
|
27060
|
Common
|
Stock
Explanation of Responses:
-
A portion of these shares represent Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs"). Each RSU represents a contingent right to receive one share of Issuer's Class A common stock.
-
The sales reported were effected pursuant to a 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the Reporting Person.
-
The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $124.77 to $125.75 per share, inclusive. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the Issuer, any security holder of the Issuer, or to the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
-
The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $125.80 to $126.78 per share, inclusive. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the Issuer, any security holder of the Issuer, or to the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
-
The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $126.82 to $127.78 per share, inclusive. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the Issuer, any security holder of the Issuer, or to the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
-
The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $128.00 to $128.05 per share, inclusive. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the Issuer, any security holder of the Issuer, or to the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
-
The Karyn Smith Revocable Trust U/A/D 9/15/06 Amended 12/23/11, Karyn Smith Trustee.
-
This option shall vest as follows: 1/4th of the option shall vest on January 1, 2018 and 1/48th of the option shall vest monthly thereafter, subject to the Reporting Person's continued service to the Issuer through each vesting date.
-
The shares subject to this option vest in 48 equal monthly installments, with the first installment on March 15, 2018, subject to the Reporting Person's continued service to the Issuer through each vesting date.
-
This balance has been corrected as previous filings understated the grant amount by 20 shares due to a typographical error.
-
The shares subject to this option vest in 48 equal monthly installments, with the first installment on February 15, 2016, subject to the Reporting Person's continuous service to the Issuer through each vesting date. The option is early exercisable by the Reporting Person.
-
Each share of Class B common stock is convertible into one share of Class A common stock at the option of the holder and has no expiration date.
-
A portion of these shares represent RSUs. Each RSU represents the contingent right to receive one share of the Issuer's Class B common stock.
-
25% of the shares subject to this option vested on September 2, 2015, and the remaining shares subject to this option vest in 36 equal monthly installments thereafter, subject to the Reporting Person's continued service to the Issuer through each vesting date. The option is early exercisable by the Reporting Person.
-
The stock option shall vest as follows: 33% of the stock option shall vest on December 31, 2020, 33% of the stock option shall vest on December 31, 2021 and 34% of the stock option shall vest on December 31, 2022, subject to the Reporting Person's continued service to the Issuer through each vesting date.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer
Other
Smith Karyn
C/O TWILIO INC.
General Counsel and Secretary
375 BEALE STREET, SUITE 300
SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94105
Signatures
/s/ Alexis Rhorer as attorney in fact for Reporting Person
8/22/2019
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.
