Twilio : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

Explanation of Responses:

A portion of these shares represent Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs"). Each RSU represents a contingent right to receive one share of Issuer's Class A common stock.

The sales reported were effected pursuant to a 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the Reporting Person.

The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $111.63 to $112.625 per share, inclusive. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the Issuer, any security holder of the Issuer, or to the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $112.64 to $113.57 per share, inclusive. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the Issuer, any security holder of the Issuer, or to the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $113.645 to $114.59 per share, inclusive. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the Issuer, any security holder of the Issuer, or to the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $114.695 to $115.68 per share, inclusive. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the Issuer, any security holder of the Issuer, or to the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $115.695 to $116.635 per share, inclusive. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the Issuer, any security holder of the Issuer, or to the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $116.765 to $116.80 per share, inclusive. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the Issuer, any security holder of the Issuer, or to the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

The Karyn Smith Revocable Trust U/A/D 9/15/06 Amended 12/23/11, Karyn Smith Trustee.

The shares subject to this option vest in 48 equal monthly installments, with the first installment on March 15, 2018, subject to the Reporting Person's continued service to the Issuer through each vesting date.

This option shall vest as follows: 1/4th of the option shall vest on January 1, 2018 and 1/48th of the option shall vest monthly thereafter, subject to the Reporting Person's continued service to the Issuer through each vesting date.

The shares subject to this option vest in 48 equal monthly installments, with the first installment on February 15, 2016, subject to the Reporting Person's continuous service to the Issuer through each vesting date. The option is early exercisable by the Reporting Person.

Each share of Class B common stock is convertible into one share of Class A common stock at the option of the holder and has no expiration date.

A portion of these shares represent RSUs. Each RSU represents the contingent right to receive one share of the Issuer's Class B common stock.

This stock option grant became fully vested on September 2, 2018.