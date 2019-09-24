Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Twilio : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 06:43pm EDT

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

Smith Karyn

TWILIO INC [ TWLO ]

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

__X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)

C/O TWILIO INC., 375 BEALE

9/20/2019

General Counsel and Secretary

STREET, SUITE 300

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94105

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Class A Common Stock

9/20/2019

M

1283

A

$33.01

44770 (1)

D

Class A Common Stock

9/20/2019

M

1229

A

$31.96

45999 (1)

D

Class A Common Stock

9/20/2019

C

16571

A

$0

62570 (1)

D

Class A Common Stock

9/20/2019

S(2)

2342

D

$112.2406 (3)

60228 (1)

D

Class A Common Stock

9/20/2019

S(2)

3403

D

$112.9792 (4)

56825 (1)

D

Class A Common Stock

9/20/2019

S(2)

4615

D

$114.2197 (5)

52210 (1)

D

Class A Common Stock

9/20/2019

S(2)

1751

D

$115.2637 (6)

50459 (1)

D

Class A Common Stock

9/20/2019

S(2)

6772

D

$116.0249 (7)

43687 (1)

D

Class A Common Stock

9/20/2019

S(2)

200

D

$116.7816 (8)

43487 (1)

D

By The

Karyn

Class A Common Stock

2821

I

Smith

Revocable

Trust (9)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivate Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

Code

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

(Instr. 8)

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Amount or

Date

Expiration

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Number of

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

Shares

(Instr. 4)

4)

Employee Stock

$33.01

9/20/2019

M

1283

(10)

2/19/2028

Class A

1283

$0

37203

D

Option (right to

Common

buy)

Stock

Employee Stock

$31.96

9/20/2019

M

1229

(11)

2/9/2027

Class A

1229

$0

19667

D

Option (right to

Common

buy)

Stock

Employee Stock

$10.09

9/20/2019

M

2525

12/30/2025

Class B

2525

$0

14096

D

Option (right to

(12)

Common

buy)

Stock (13)

Class B Common

(13)

(13)

(13)

Class A

(14)

9/20/2019

M

2525

Common

2525

$0

6284

D

Stock (13)

Stock

Employee Stock

$4.73

9/20/2019

M

14046

10/28/2024

Class B

14046

$0

53835

D

Option (right to

(15)

Common

buy)

Stock (13)

Class B Common

(13)

(13)

(13)

Class A

(14)

9/20/2019

M

14046

Common

14046

$0

20330

D

Stock (13)

Stock

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivate Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

Code

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

(Instr. 8)

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Amount or

Date

Expiration

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Number of

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

Shares

(Instr. 4)

4)

Class B Common

(13)

(13)

(13)

Class A

(14)

9/20/2019

C

16571

Common

16571

$0

3759

D

Stock (13)

Stock

By The

Class B Common

Class A

Karyn

(13)

(13)

(13)

Common

1172

1172

I

Smith

Stock (13)

Stock

Revocable

Trust (9)

Employee Stock

$111.32

(16)

1/30/2029

Class A

27060

27060

D

Option (right to

Common

buy)

Stock

Explanation of Responses:

  1. A portion of these shares represent Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs"). Each RSU represents a contingent right to receive one share of Issuer's Class A common stock.
  2. The sales reported were effected pursuant to a 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the Reporting Person.
  3. The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $111.63 to $112.625 per share, inclusive. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the Issuer, any security holder of the Issuer, or to the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
  4. The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $112.64 to $113.57 per share, inclusive. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the Issuer, any security holder of the Issuer, or to the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
  5. The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $113.645 to $114.59 per share, inclusive. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the Issuer, any security holder of the Issuer, or to the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
  6. The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $114.695 to $115.68 per share, inclusive. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the Issuer, any security holder of the Issuer, or to the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
  7. The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $115.695 to $116.635 per share, inclusive. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the Issuer, any security holder of the Issuer, or to the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
  8. The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $116.765 to $116.80 per share, inclusive. The Reporting Person undertakes to provide to the Issuer, any security holder of the Issuer, or to the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
  9. The Karyn Smith Revocable Trust U/A/D 9/15/06 Amended 12/23/11, Karyn Smith Trustee.
  10. The shares subject to this option vest in 48 equal monthly installments, with the first installment on March 15, 2018, subject to the Reporting Person's continued service to the Issuer through each vesting date.
  11. This option shall vest as follows: 1/4th of the option shall vest on January 1, 2018 and 1/48th of the option shall vest monthly thereafter, subject to the Reporting Person's continued service to the Issuer through each vesting date.
  12. The shares subject to this option vest in 48 equal monthly installments, with the first installment on February 15, 2016, subject to the Reporting Person's continuous service to the Issuer through each vesting date. The option is early exercisable by the Reporting Person.
  13. Each share of Class B common stock is convertible into one share of Class A common stock at the option of the holder and has no expiration date.
  14. A portion of these shares represent RSUs. Each RSU represents the contingent right to receive one share of the Issuer's Class B common stock.
  15. This stock option grant became fully vested on September 2, 2018.
  16. The stock option shall vest as follows: 33% of the stock option shall vest on December 31, 2020, 33% of the stock option shall vest on December 31, 2021 and 34% of the stock option shall vest on December 31, 2022, subject to the Reporting Person's continued service to the Issuer through each vesting date.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Smith Karyn

C/O TWILIO INC.

General Counsel and Secretary

375 BEALE STREET, SUITE 300

SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94105

Signatures

/s/ Alexis Rhorer as attorney in fact for Reporting Person

9/24/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Twilio Inc. published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 22:42:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:38pROAD KING INFRASTRUCTURE : Proposed issue of usd denominated new notes
PU
07:33pUNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE : Preventive Maintenance Checklist for Diesel Trucks
PU
07:33pTABLEAU SOFTWARE : Announcing Tableau partnership with Alibaba Cloud
PU
07:33pALTERITY THERAPEUTICS : presents clinical data on PBT434 at the 2019 MDS Congress
PU
07:33pNATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : NAB partners with growth-focused fintech, Symple Loans on its $57 mill...
PU
07:31pISIGN MEDIA : Announces Shares for Debt Transaction
AQ
07:30pDELTA AIR LINES : defiant about not letting pit bulls on board planes
AQ
07:28pASX : Letter to shareholders - ASX 2019 final dividend
PU
07:23pGTN : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E Opens in a new Window
PU
07:23pBEIGENE : Voluntary announcement - update regarding recent business developments
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nike's first quarter shines as direct-to-consumer push gains momentum
2Thyssenkrupp CEO Kerkhoff to leave, chairwoman Merz to take over
3SCATEC SOLAR ASA : SCATEC SOLAR ASA: Participation of primary insiders in private placement
4MODEL N INC : MODEL N : 5 Steps to go from Analyzing to Managing Gross-to-Net
5DUNDEE CORP. : DUNDEE CORPORATION : Announces Reassessment by Canada Revenue Agency

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group