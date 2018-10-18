Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Twilio and T-Mobile US Partner to Introduce Twilio Narrowband: the Nation’s First Developer Platform for Narrowband IoT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 07:14pm CEST

Twilio Introduces the Narrowband Developer Platform for Innovators Comprised of SIMs, Developer Kit and Breakout Software Development Kit

T-Mobile's First U.S. Narrowband IoT Network Optimized for IoT Devices Sending Small and Infrequent Packets of Data

Building on their two-year partnership, Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), the leading cloud communications platform and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced that Twilio has created a new developer platform for the T-Mobile Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) network today at SIGNAL, Twilio's customer and developer conference. Twilio Narrowband is the first developer platform for NB-IoT in the U.S., a cellular low-power wide-area network technology, which will substantially reduce prices and increase battery life for intermittent low-bandwidth connections. Twilio also announced the Twilio Breakout Software Development Kit (SDK) to help developers start taking advantage of the optimizations offered by NB-IoT networks.

NB-IoT was designed for the majority of IoT devices that don't need a lot of bandwidth. With NB-IoT, devices can consume a fraction of the battery power they do with previous cellular M2M devices, enabling connectivity at a fraction of the cost. NB-IoT is built for smaller data packets, such as timestamps, GPS coordinates and status updates for a variety of industries, from smart metering to health device monitoring. With the power and cost efficiencies generated by NB-IoT, the market is ripe to open for new categories of lower cost, battery efficient internet-connected devices that don't exist today. T-Mobile is the first to deploy a NB-IoT network in the U.S., which launched nationwide in July.

'Together with Twilio, the Un-carrier is unleashing developers and building an entirely new ecosystem for IoT solutions. I can't wait to see what awesomeness they create!' said John Legere, chief executive officer of T-Mobile. 'Once again, T-Mobile is at the forefront of innovation, enabling a world where anything and everything can be connected. The possibilities are endless!'

Twilio Narrowband Developer Platform is comprised of three components:

  • Narrowband SIMs:

  • Since the introduction of Twilio Programmable Wireless two years ago, Twilio has been focused on getting developers started quickly with cellular connectivity, instant self-service onboarding, no contracts required and two-day shipping in the U.S.

  • Twilio Narrowband IoT Developer Kit:

  • A limited supply developer kit including an Arduino-based development board and Grove sensors specifically chosen for innovative low-powered wide-area solutions. It also features the u-blox LTE Cat NB1 SARA‑N410 hardware module, certified for the T-Mobile Narrowband network.

  • Twilio Breakout SDK:

  • Twilio Breakout SDK reduces the complexity of hardware and heterogeneity of different networks, allowing developers to focus on creating their narrowband IoT device deployment. The Breakout SDK handles tasks such as network registration and intelligently optimizes communication between devices and cloud services based on the network capability requirements across IP, Non-IP and SMS.

'We see Twilio as part of a new wave of IoT connectivity providers that is disrupting the market by reducing the friction for developers. We think its offer is especially well suited to the Narrowband market, where operational costs need to be kept extremely low,' said Tom Rebbeck, research director, Enterprise & IoT at Analysys Mason. 'The market for NB-IoT connectivity is potentially very large - possibly exceeding 3 billion connections by 2026 with potential applications in consumer electronics, utilities, agriculture, smart cities and other vertical markets. The new models that are built for scale, such as Twilio's, are likely to become the standard for much of the market.'

'The introduction of T-Mobile's Narrowband IoT network provides a tremendous opportunity for developers who are innovating and building new categories of devices that don't exist today,' said Chetan Chaudhary, general manager and vice president of IoT at Twilio. 'By applying Twilio's proven approach for cellular IoT connectivity to Narrowband, it will remove barriers so developers can focus on building devices and dreaming up new use cases that don't yet exist. We can't wait to see what you build!'

The two companies first teamed up back in 2016 with the launch of developer tools for cellular IoT, opening up the opportunity for IoT solution developers to build in cellular connectivity for the first time.

Pricing and Availability
Twilio's Narrowband Developer Platform will be available from Twilio in the U.S. for beta access in early 2019 and will be offered in three pricing plans:

  • Developer plan for $2 per month
  • Production annual plan for $10/year or $5/year at scale
  • Production five-year plan for $8/year or $4/year at scale

For more information, visit twilio.com/wireless/narrowband

Disclaimer

Twilio Inc. published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 17:12:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:04pLas Vegas Railway Express, Inc. Files Name and Symbol Change
GL
08:03pYEXT : Leaders from Google to Speak at Yext’s ONWARD18 Conference
PU
08:03pGCP APPLIED TECHNOLOGIES : See control flow concrete in action
PU
08:03pMICHELIN : Financial information for the three months ended september 30, 2018
PU
08:03pCLEANER AIR NOW : Diesel Marine and Rail Repowers Deliver the Greatest, Fastest Air Quality Improvements for the Lowest Cost
GL
08:02pBUSY AS A JOLLIBEE : Asia's fast-food giant expands abroad
RE
08:02pTicketCity is Revolutionizing Online Ticket Buying
GL
08:02pQURATE LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Qurate Retail, Inc. To Contact The Firm
BU
08:01pONEDIGITAL HEALTH AND BENEFITS : Acquires Nashville Based Paradigm Group
BU
08:01pDeltek Announces the Finalists for Its 2018 MVP Awards
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. data drags oil lower; dollar up after Fed minutes
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely 'corrects' rumours about presidential family ..
3TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : TSMC third-quarter profit slips 0.9 percent amid trade war uncertainty
4BANCO DE SABADELL : Spain rules banks must pay certain taxes related to mortgages
5JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : Philippines' San Miguel halves food unit's share sale to $920 million

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.