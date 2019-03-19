Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. : Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results

LINCOLN, R.I., March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. ("TRWH" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Highlights

Net revenues for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 were $111.4 million and $437.5 million , respectively.

and , respectively. Gross gaming revenues for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 were $183.5 million and $716.9 million , respectively. See reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP metics in the tables below.

and , respectively. See reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP metics in the tables below. Fourth quarter and full year 2018 net income was $22.1 million and $71.4 million , respectively.

and , respectively. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 were $37.0 million and $165.7 million , respectively.

and , respectively. Tiverton Casino Hotel (" Tiverton ") and the new hotel at Twin River Casino Hotel ("Twin River") opened.

") and the new hotel at Twin River Casino Hotel ("Twin River") opened. The merger with Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. ("Dover Downs") is expected to close in March 2019 .

"We are pleased with the progress we made on our strategic initiatives in 2018. This past year was transformational for us, with the successful launch of our newest property, Tiverton, the successful opening and ramp of our new hotel at Twin River, the introduction of sports betting across our casino properties and the Dover Downs merger and related launch of TRWH as an NYSE-listed company. I am proud of our team's focus and dedication to these initiatives without losing sight of our customers," said George Papanier, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are on track to close the Dover transaction this month, and our teams are hard at work planning for the integration to capture the synergies and strategic benefits of this combination for our combined shareholders."

Summary of Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results





Quarter Ended December 31,







Year Ended December 31,



Amounts in $000's

2018

2017

Change



2018

2017

Change



























Net revenue

$ 111,422

$ 99,554

11.9%



$ 437,537

$ 421,053

3.9% Income from operations

34,697

27,990

24.0%



120,649

123,723

-2.5% Income from operations margin

31.14%

28.12%







27.57%

29.38%



Net income

22,130

19,154

15.5%



71,438

62,247

14.8% Net income margin

19.86%

19.24%







16.33%

14.78%



Adjusted EBITDA

36,980

38,535

-4.0%



165,697

166,772

-0.6% Adjusted EBITDA Margin

33.19%

38.71%







37.87%

39.61%





2018 Fourth Quarter Results

Net revenues for the fourth quarter increased 11.9% to $111.4 million from $99.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Net revenue increases were the result of the opening of Tiverton and the hotel at Twin River in September and October, respectively. Gaming revenues increased $8.5 million, or 11.3%, hotel revenues increased $1.6 million, or 38.2%, and food & beverage revenues increased $1.5 million, or 14.0%, each compared to the same period in the prior year.

Income from operations in the fourth quarter increased $6.7 million, or 24.0%, year-over-year to $34.7 million. This improvement can be attributed to operating income generated by the increased revenue and a $3.7 million decrease in advertising, general and administrative expenses ("AG&A"). The decrease in AG&A was primarily driven by a $12.8 million decrease reflecting reductions in share-based compensation expense, partially offset by merger and going public expenses and normal volume-related increases.

Net income for the fourth quarter increased by $3.0 million, or 15.5%, to $22.1 million due primarily to increased income from operations, partially offset by $1.8 million of increased interest expense and an increase in the effective tax rate from 17.2% to 20.9%.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $37.0 million, a decrease of $1.6 million, or (4.0%), from $38.5 million in the fourth quarter last year driven by increased corporate administrative expenses.

2018 Full Year Results

Net revenue for the year ended December 31, 2018 increased 3.9% to $437.5 million, from $421.1 million in the same period in 2017. This increase was primarily attributable to increases in gaming and racing revenue and non-gaming revenue attributable to the opening of Tiverton on September 1, 2018, partially offset by a decrease of $5.3 million from closing Newport Grand on August 28, 2018. The increase in non-gaming revenue can also be attributed opening the Twin River hotel and, to a lesser extent, due to increases in merchandise, cash services and entertainment revenue.

Total operating costs and expenses for the full year 2018 increased $19.6 million to $316.9 million from $297.3 million for 2017. This increase resulted in income from operations of $120.6 million, which represented a decrease of 2.5% compared to 2017. The year-over-year increase in costs and expenses can be attributed to $6.6 million of costs related to the Dover Downs merger and public company costs, a disposal loss of $6.5 million in connection with the sale of the Newport Grand land and building, a $3.7 million charge incurred associated with a pension plan withdrawal liability, an increase of $2.5 million in expansion and pre-opening costs primarily associated with Tiverton and increased marketing expense to support the opening of Tiverton and the Twin River hotel, partially offset by a $19.3 million reduction in the amount of share-based compensation expense.

Net income for 2018 was $71.4 million, an increase of 14.8% from $62.2 million in 2017. Contributing to the net income increase year-over-year was a reduction in the effective tax rate from 38.4% to 27.0% as a result of federal tax reform.

Adjusted EBITDA for the full year of $165.7 million was essentially the same as 2017.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

TRWH had $77.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, excluding restricted cash, at December 31, 2018. Outstanding indebtedness at December 31, 2018 totaled $394.2 million including $55.0 million outstanding on the Company's revolving credit facility. The Company's leverage remained relatively consistent at approximately 2.4x compared to the prior year. Capital expenditures for Tiverton and Twin River hotel in 2018 totaled approximately $117 million.

Following the Dover Downs merger, the Company plans to consider a potential tender for a portion of its outstanding common stock or another transaction to provide a return of capital to shareholders. The amount, timing and terms of any such transaction, if any, will be determined at that time and be based upon prevailing market conditions, the Company's financial condition and prospects and other factors, including conditions in the bank, credit and debt capital markets.

Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP measures

To supplement the financial information presented on a generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") basis, the Company has included in this earnings release non-GAAP financial measures for Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, gross gaming revenue and leverage. The non-GAAP measure Adjusted EBITDA excludes depreciation, amortization, interest expense and income, net, income taxes, merger and going public expenses, loss associated with Newport Grand land and building disposal, acquisition-related costs associated with announced planned acquisitions in Colorado, pension withdrawal expense, pension audit payment, shared-based compensation expense, non-recurring litigation expenses, legal and financial expenses for strategic review, non-recurring expansion and pre-opening expenses, storm-related repairs, and credit agreement amendment expenses. Adjusted EBITDA margin is Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue. Gross gaming revenue is is net gaming revenue inclusive of the State of Rhode Island's share of net terminal income, tables games revenue and other gaming revenue. Leverage is calculated as outstanding debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA as defined above.

The reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables appearing below. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that presenting non-GAAP financial measures aids in making period-to-period comparisons and is a meaningful indication of its actual and estimated operating performance. The Company's management utilizes and plans to utilize this non-GAAP financial information to compare the Company's operating performance to comparable periods and to internally prepared projections. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as or comparable to similar non-GAAP measures presented by other companies.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Conference Call

The Company's fourth quarter and full year 2018 earnings conference call and audio webcast will be held today, Tuesday March 19, 2019 at 5:00 PM EDT. To access the conference call, please dial (877) 791-0146 (U.S. toll-free) and reference conference ID number 1562667. The webcast of the call will be available to the public, on a listen-only basis, via the Internet at the Investors section of the Company's website at www.twinriverwwholdings.com. An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 120 days.

About Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc.

Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc., owns and manages two casinos in Rhode Island and one in Mississippi, as well as a Colorado horse race track that possesses 13 OTB licenses. Properties include Twin River Casino Hotel (Lincoln, RI), Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (Biloxi, MS), Tiverton Casino Hotel (Tiverton, RI) and Arapahoe Park (Aurora, CO). TRWH's expertise spans various casino markets, including regional, destination & resort environments. Its casinos range in size from 1,000 slots and 32 table games facilities to properties with 4,200 slots and 123 table games, along with hotel and resort amenities.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed Dover Downs transaction, Twin River filed a registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-228973) with the SEC that includes a combined proxy statement/prospectus. The registration statement was declared effective by the SEC on February 8, 2019, and a definitive proxy statement/prospectus was sent to each Dover Downs stockholder entitled to vote at the special meeting in connection with the proposed transaction beginning on February 13, 2019. This communication is not a substitute for any proxy statement, registration statement, prospectus or other documents Dover Downs and/or Twin River may file with the SEC in connection with the proposed Dover Downs transaction. INVESTORS ARE URGED TO READ CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY THESE DOCUMENTS, ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THESE DOCUMENTS AND OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED BY DOVER DOWNS OR TWIN RIVER WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED DOVER DOWNS TRANSACTION BECAUSE THESE DOCUMENTS CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Investors are able to obtain free copies of these materials and other documents filed with the SEC by Dover Downs and/or Twin River through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. Investors are also able to obtain free copies of the documents filed by Dover Downs and/or Twin River with the SEC from the respective companies by directing a written request to Dover Downs at Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment, Inc., 1131 North DuPont Highway, Dover, Delaware 19901 or by calling (302) 857-3292, or contact Twin River at Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc., 100 Twin River Road, Lincoln, RI 02865 or by calling (401)-475-8474.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is for informational purposes only and not intended to and does not constitute an offer to subscribe for, buy or sell, the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for, buy or sell or an invitation to subscribe for, buy or sell any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction pursuant to, or in connection with, the proposed transaction or otherwise, nor will there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. No offer of securities will be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and otherwise in accordance with applicable law.

Participants in the Solicitation

This communication is not a solicitation of a proxy from any investor. Dover Downs, its directors, executive officers and other members of management and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from stockholders of Dover Downs in connection with the proposed transaction. Information regarding the persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the proposed transaction, including a description of their direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, are set forth in the relevant materials filed with the SEC. Information regarding the directors and executive officers of Dover Downs is contained in Dover Downs' definitive proxy statement in respect of the Dover Downs transaction, its proxy statement for its 2018 annual meeting of stockholders, filed with the SEC on March 29, 2018, its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, which was filed with the SEC on March 1, 2018, its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, which was filed with the SEC on November 8, 2018 and certain of its current reports filed on Form 8-K. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking" statements as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than historical facts, including future financial and operating results, the tax consequences of the transaction and the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, legal, economic and regulatory conditions and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements concern future circumstances and results and other statements that are not historical facts and are sometimes identified by the words "may," "will," "should," "potential," "intend," "expect," "endeavor," "seek," "anticipate," "estimate," "overestimate," "underestimate," "believe," "could," "project," "predict," "continue," "target" or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations that are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. The inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such plans, estimates or expectations include, among others (1) the risk that the proposed Dover Downs transaction may not be completed on the terms, in the time frame expected or at all; (2) unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the Dover Downs and proposed Colorado transactions; (3) uncertainty of the expected financial performance of TRWH, including the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of transactions; (4) TRWH's ability to implement its business strategy; (5) the inability to retain and hire key personnel; (6) the risk that stockholder litigation, result in significant costs of defense, indemnification and/or liability; (7) evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes; (8) changes in general economic and/or industry specific conditions; (9) actions by third parties, including government agencies;(10) the risk that TRWH will be unable to complete any proposed capital return transaction on the terms, in the time frame expected or at all; and (11) other risk factors as detailed in the combined proxy statement/prospectus that was filed in a Registration Statement on Form S-4 with the SEC in connection with the Dover Downs transaction. The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive.

Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. TRWH does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or development, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.

TWIN RIVER WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)





Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2018

2017

2018

2017

















Revenue:















Gaming

$ 83,825

$ 75,288

$ 327,740

$ 314,794 Racing

2,718

3,152

13,158

14,034 Hotel

5,687

4,115

21,339

19,431 Food and beverage

12,465

10,935

48,380

47,004 Other

6,727

6,064

26,920

25,790 Net revenue

111,422

99,554

437,537

421,053

















Operating costs and expenses:















Gaming

20,138

16,441

71,798

65,558 Racing

1,990

1,966

9,031

9,534 Hotel

2,352

1,713

8,266

7,173 Food and beverage

11,922

8,818

40,246

37,371 Advertising, general and administrative

33,507

37,229

156,023

155,336 Expansion and pre-opening

54

59

2,678

154 Newport Grand disposal loss

(27)

-

6,514

- Depreciation and amortization

6,789

5,338

22,332

22,204 Total operating costs and expenses

76,725

71,564

316,888

297,330 Income from operations

34,697

27,990

120,649

123,723

















Other income (expense):















Interest income

53

52

173

194 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

(6,774)

(4,910)

(23,025)

(22,809) Total other expense

(6,721)

(4,858)

(22,852)

(22,615)

















Income before provision for income taxes

27,976

23,132

97,797

101,108

















Provision for income taxes

(5,846)

(3,978)

(26,359)

(38,861) Net income

22,130

19,154

71,438

62,247 Deemed dividends related to changes in fair value of

common stock subject to possible redemption

2,214

(668)

640

(2,344) Net income applicable to common stockholders

$ 24,344

$ 18,486

$ 72,078

$ 59,903

















Net income per share, basic

$ 0.66

$ 0.51

$ 1.95

$ 1.64 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic

37,080,705

36,486,318

36,938,943

36,478,759

















Net income per share, diluted

$ 0.63

$ 0.48

$ 1.87

$ 1.56 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

38,503,938

38,485,001

38,551,708

38,442,944

TWIN RIVER WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands)





December 31,



2018

2017 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 77,580

$ 85,814 Restricted cash

3,851

7,402 Accounts receivable, net

22,966

18,311 Other current assets

18,065

22,525 Total current assets

122,462

134,052









Property and equipment, net

416,148

335,548 Goodwill

132,035

132,035 Intangible assets, net

110,104

115,367 Other non-current assets

1,603

1,132 Total assets

$ 782,352

$ 718,134









Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Current portion of term loan

$ 3,595

$ 33,325 Accounts payable

14,215

25,062 Accrued liabilities

57,778

57,849 Total current liabilities

75,588

116,236









Stock options

-

46,521 Deferred tax liability

17,526

11,646 Revolver borrowings

55,000

20,000 Term loan, net of current portion, discount and deferred financing fees

335,578

337,875 Total liabilities

483,692

532,278









Commitments and contingencies







Common stock subject to possible redemption

-

9,053









Shareholders' equity:







Common stock

380

362 Additional paid in capital

125,629

67,910 Treasury Stock, at cost

(30,233)

(22,275) Retained earnings

202,884

130,806 Total shareholders' equity

298,660

176,803 Total liabilities, temporary equity and shareholders' equity

$ 782,352

$ 718,134

TWIN RIVER WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (in thousands)





Years Ended December 31,



2018

2017 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

$ 71,438

$ 62,247 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

22,332

22,204 Share-based compensation

(1,474)

17,791 Amortization of deferred financing fees

2,400

2,205 Amortization of original issue discount

867

1,082 Bad debt expense

202

29 Deferred income taxes

5,880

(5,126) Newport Grand disposal loss

6,514

- Loss on disposal of property and equipment

11

24 Changes in operating assets and liabilities

1,074

7,376 Net cash provided by operating activities

109,244

107,832









Cash flows from investing activities:







Repayment of loans from officers and directors

5,360

362 Proceeds from sale of land and building for Newport Grand disposal

7,108

- Capital expenditures, excluding Tiverton Casino Hotel and new hotel at Twin

River Casino

(11,874)

(8,574) Capital expenditures - Tiverton Casino Hotel

(94,581)

(34,355) Capital expenditures - new hotel at Twin River Casino

(22,435)

(4,924) Other investing cash flows

(1,178)

6 Net cash used in investing activities

(117,600)

(47,485)









Cash flows from financing activities:







Revolver borrowing

41,000

10,000 Revolver repayments

(6,000)

(25,000) Term loan repayments

(34,527)

(11,564) Stock repurchases

(7,958)

(2,275) Other financing cash flows

4,056

(94) Net cash used in financing activities

(3,429)

(28,933)









Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(11,785)

31,414 Cash and equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

93,216

61,802 Cash and equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 81,431

$ 93,216

TWIN RIVER WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC. Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Income Margin to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Unaudited) (in thousands)





Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2018

2017

2018

2017

















Net revenue

$ 111,422

$ 99,554

$ 437,537

$ 421,053

















Net income

$ 22,130

$ 19,154

$ 71,438

$ 62,247 Depreciation and amortization

6,789

5,338

22,332

22,204 Provision for income taxes

5,846

3,978

26,359

38,861 Interest expense, net of interest income

6,721

4,858

22,852

22,615 Merger and going public expenses (1)

2,292

-

6,636

- Newport grand disposal loss (2)

(27)

-

6,514

- Pension withdrawl expense (3)

-

-

3,698

- Expansion and pre-opening expenses (4)

54

59

2,678

154 Non-recurring litigation expenses (5)

626

678

1,861

1,722 Pension audit payment (6)

1,400

-

1,400

- Share-based compensation

(8,825)

3,994

(1,474)

17,791 Legal & financial expenses for strategic review (7)

4

226

676

822 Credit agreement amendment expenses (8)

83

-

493

106 Acquistion costs (9)

208

-

208

- Storm related repair expense (10)

(321)

250

26

250 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 36,980

$ 38,535

$ 165,697

$ 166,772

















Net income margin

19.86%

19.24%

16.33%

14.78% Adjusted EBITDA margin

33.19%

38.71%

37.87%

39.61%





(1) Merger and going public expenses primarily include legal and financial advisory costs related to the merger with Dover Downs and one-time costs of becoming a public company. (2) Newport Grand disposal loss represents the loss on the sale of the land and building, write-down of building improvements and write-off of equipment. (3) The pension withdrawal expense represents the accrual for the New England Teamsters Multi- employer pension plan withdrawal liability. (4) Expansion and pre-opening expenses represent costs incurred for Tiverton Casino Hotel prior to its opening on September 1, 2018. (5) Non-recurring litigation expense represents legal expenses incurred by TRWH in connection with certain litigation matters (net of insurance reimbursements). (6) Pension audit payments represents a charge for out-of-period unpaid contributions, inclusive of estimated interest and penalties, to one of the Company's multi-employer pension plans. (7) Legal and financial expenses for the strategic review include expenses associated with TRWH's review of strategic alternatives that began in April 2017. (8) Credit Agreement amendment expenses include costs associated with amendments made to TRWH's Credit Agreement. (9) Acquisition costs represent costs incurred during the year associated with the Company's announced acquisition of three casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado from Affinity Gaming. (10) Storm-related repair expenses include costs, net of insurance recoveries, associated with damage from Hurricane Nate at Hard Rock Biloxi.

TWIN RIVER WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC. Calculation of Gross Gaming Revenue (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Quarter Ended December 31,





Year Ended December 31,







2018

2017

Change

2018

2017

Change

























Net gaming revenue

$ 83,825

$ 75,288

11.3%

$ 327,740

$ 314,794

4.1% Adjustment for the State of RI's share of net

terminal income, table games revenue and other

gaming revenue (1)

99,710

86,774





389,203

370,604



Gross gaming revenue

$ 183,535

$ 162,062

13.3%

$ 716,943

$ 685,398

4.6%





(1) Adjustment made to show gaming revenue on a gross basis consistent with gross gaming win data provided throughout the gaming industry.

Calculation of Leverage (Unaudited) (In thousands, except times levered)





Year Ended December 31,



2018

2017 Face Value of Debt (1)

$ 397,439

$ 396,966 Adjusted EBITDA (2)

165,697

166,772 Leverage

2.4x

2.4x





(1) Outstanding debt before unamortized original issue discount and unamortized term loan deferred financing costs of $3.3 million and $5.8 million in 2018 and 2017, respectively. (2) See reconciliation of GAAP net income to Adjusted EBITDA above.

