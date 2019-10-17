Log in
Twin Rivers Launches Next Generation of Alliance® Release

10/17/2019 | 11:38am EDT

New Applications Drive Product Evolution for Label Release Liner Base Paper

Responding to the technologic advancements in the label market, Twin Rivers enhanced the formulation of Alliance Release, a base paper used in the production of silicone-coated release liners. Modifications to the manufacturing process and surface characteristics align with the rigorous performance requirements for increasing digital print applications.

“Release liners are a growing product category. Bigger, faster equipment combined with expanded use in new markets demand product innovation,” said Jason Courter, Label Market Manager. “As a top-tier label paper supplier, it’s critical that we stay ahead of market advancements to drive product development and add value to customer partnerships through diversification and differentiation.”

Changes to the fiber furnish and coating formulation optimize the layflat characteristics of Alliance Release, critical for benchmark performance in the areas of convertibility, silicone compatibility, and digital print technologies, including laser.

Courter added, “Our manufacturing capability is ideal for release liner production. Proprietary differential coating technology, an integrated fiber basket, and 25 years of technical knowledge provide distinct advantages in the marketplace. Our strength is to continuously customize products unique to end-use applications, with the goal of exceeding the expectations of the converting channels.”

Alliance Release is known for its smoothness, consistent die-cutting, dimensional stability, and stiffness. Key applications include “crack and peel,” industrial tapes, pressure-sensitive labels, and graphic film laminates. The grade is available in silicone-coatable one-side (S1S) and two-side (S2S) options and in a range of calipers from 2.1 – 4.6 millimeters. It is compatible with all silicone systems, including solvent, solventless, and UV.

As a paper-based product, Alliance Release is a sustainable choice over films for converters and brand owners due to the substrate’s inherent composability and recyclability. Additionally, Alliance Release is available with third-party chain of custody certification.

Twin Rivers supplies a portfolio of label base and face papers in addition to technical grades such as crepe, tissue, and poly coat base to North American and global converters and end-users.

About Twin Rivers Paper Company
Twin Rivers Paper Company, headquartered in Madawaska, Maine, is an integrated specialty paper company that produces specialty packaging, label, publishing, and technical specialty papers as well as dimensional lumber. Targeting its manufacturing capabilities to specific market segments, Twin Rivers creates competitive advantages through nimble innovation and product development, service excellence, and an unfailing commitment to quality. The company’s brands include Acadia® packaging products, Alliance® label products, and Pharmopaque® pharmaceutical papers. Twin Rivers is owned jointly by Atlas Holdings LLC and Blue Wolf Capital. For more information, visit www.twinriverspaper.com

About Blue Wolf Capital Partners
Blue Wolf Capital Partners LLC is a private equity firm that specializes in control investments in middle-market companies. Leading by experience, and with a commitment to excellence, Blue Wolf transforms companies strategically, operationally, and collaboratively. Blue Wolf manages challenging situations and complex relationships between business, customers, employees, unions, and regulators to build value for stakeholders. For additional information, please visit www.bluewolfcapital.com.

About Atlas Holdings
Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, and founded in 2002, Atlas and its affiliates own and operate 18 platform companies that employ more than 17,000 associates at more than 150 facilities worldwide. Atlas operates in sectors such as aluminum processing, automotive, building materials, capital equipment, construction services, paper and packaging, power generation, pulp, supply chain management, and wood products. Atlas’ companies together generate more than $5 billion dollars in revenues annually. For additional information, please visit www.atlasholdingsllc.com.


