Twin Troubles Strike the Bond Market -- Update

By Paul J. Davies and Avantika Chilkoti

The global bond market flashed two prominent warning signals on the economy Friday, spooking investors and feeding a selloff in stocks -- particularly bank stocks.

The yield on 10-year German government bonds, the European benchmark, turned negative for the first time since 2016. Across the Atlantic, the 10-year Treasury yield fell below that of three-month Treasury bills. This "inversion," which was last seen in August 2007, is considered to be a reliable predictor of recessions in the U.S.

The two signs emerged against the backdrop of cascading bond yields world-wide spurred in part by weak readings from the eurozone manufacturing sector. Disappointing data from purchasing-managers indexes, especially in Germany and France, exacerbated worries about the health of the region's economy and possible knock-on effects in the U.S.

"You have a very clear signal here that the market is anticipating a notable slowdown on both sides of the Atlantic," said Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at Dutch group Rabobank.

Recent warnings from central banks about the state of developed economies have increased investor demand for safe government bonds, which pushes up prices and drives down yields. Stock markets declined, with banks hit hard. Citigroup slid nearly 5%, Italy's largest lender UniCredit fell 4.5% and Société Générale of France was down nearly 4%.

The yield on 10-year German debt, called bunds, touched -0.03% on Friday, the lowest level since October 2016. Germany's export-driven economy is Europe's powerhouse, but it is vulnerable to the global growth outlook. Germany relies on China, but growth there is slowing, too, in part due to trade tensions with the U.S.

"The margin between stabilization and full-blown recession in Europe is becoming more and more thin," said Maurice Harari, senior portfolio manager at SYZ Asset Management.

Downbeat growth predictions have prompted central banks in the U.S. and Europe to step back from their plans to reintroduce more-normal monetary policy -- with higher interest rates and less quantitative easing.

The fall in European yields has put pressure on U.S. yields, as investors starved of returns in Europe are moving into Treasurys. Investors' other option is to take more credit risk by buying lower-quality debt or longer-term bonds.

Investors are left confronted with a conundrum, according to James Athey, senior investment manager at Aberdeen Standard Investments: Either accept a definite small loss from a negative yield, or take risks that could lead to bigger losses.

"People say it's a tax on banks, but it's a tax on companies, it's a tax on individuals, it's a tax on the entire system because nobody can get a return on their investments without taking risk," Mr. Athey said of negative yields.

Bunds' slide has accelerated in recent weeks. The European Central Bank rattled markets this month by slashing forecasts for real economic growth this year to 1.1% from 1.7% predicted three months ago. ECB President Mario Draghi added that the central bank's benchmark rates, currently negative, would be held steady through 2019 rather than just through the summer.

Banks and insurers are on the front lines of dealing with subzero rates. Negative yields are destructive for profits at banks and insurers and painful for savers. European bank stocks lost a third of their value in the first half of 2016, when the 10-year bund yield first went negative, and have suffered again in recent days.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Banks index has shed nearly 5% this week.

European banks themselves are part of the problem, said Alberto Gallo, portfolio manager at Algebris Investments. They have been slow to clear their balance sheets of problem loans and so are unable to help the economy grow, Mr. Gallo said.

European companies, unlike those in the U.S., rely more heavily on bank lending than on the bond market.

"Bond markets allow you to recover from a balance-sheet recession more quickly because everything gets priced in immediately and is restructured in a few quarters," Mr. Gallo said.

"But with bank loans you get extend and pretend," he said, referring to banks rolling over loans to problem borrowers rather than writing them off or seizing borrowers' assets. "In Europe, you end up still with hundreds of billions of bad loans on bank balance sheets more than 10 years after the crisis and that restricts growth."

