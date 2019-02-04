TwinFocus : Expands Global Family Office Solution with M&A and Real Estate Advisory Services

First Fully Integrated Multi Family Office Advises on First Significant Insurance Industry Acquisition of 2019, Appoints William Ward as Real Estate Investment Lead

TwinFocus, the premier boutique multifamily office for global ultra-high net worth professional investors, entrepreneurs, their families and other professional investors, today announced the launch of formal merger and acquisition (M&A) and real estate advisory services for its global ultra-high net worth client base. These first-of-their-kind offerings within a multifamily office further extend TwinFocus’ unique and comprehensive approach to family office management with significant experience and resources in each respective field.

The firm formally launches its M&A advisory presence days after helping its founding European client, Markerstudy Group, facilitate the £185 million acquisition of Co-op Insurance. Its new real estate advisory practice launches under the leadership of experienced real estate investor William Ward, who TwinFocus hired to help guide real estate investments – such as those in Qualified Opportunity Zones – as they become a more significant part of the overall investment portfolios of ultra-wealthy families.

“The old rules for managing significant wealth in silos do not work anymore. Investments, taxes, real estate, philanthropy and many other variables are increasingly becoming intertwined, and to efficiently steward wealth, this complex environment requires a comprehensive approach,” said Wesley Karger, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of TwinFocus. “We founded TwinFocus with this unique and comprehensive approach in mind and have always supported clients with tailored services that meet their individual needs. Putting these formal practices in place empowers us to deliver even greater results while extending our vision for what a multi-family office should be.”

M&A Advisory

As a family office with an inherent understanding of a client’s business and financial goals, TwinFocus is in the unique position to analyze the expected market, financial, tax and operational implications of a merger, acquisition or other transaction. With this background – and a global network of entrepreneurs, private equity partners, banks and other preeminent professionals in their respective fields – TwinFocus successfully fulfills functions traditionally executed by an investment bank while streamlining decisions and ensuring they’re made in a client’s best interest.

“Everything we do revolves around what’s best for our clients. And incorporating world-class corporate finance capabilities into our family office solution is a huge value-add, especially for the entrepreneurs who comprise a meaningful portion of our client base,” said Paul Karger, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of TwinFocus.

Advising on Markerstudy Group’s recent acquisition of Co-op Insurance exhibited the value and efficiency that TwinFocus provides for clients through a formalized M&A Advisory offering. After opening a London office in October, with Markerstudy as its founding client, the firm helped orchestrate the acquisition which closed on January 18. As a result of the transaction, TwinFocus will be advising on an additional approximately £1 billion of associated assets.

Real Estate Advisory

As an increasingly important asset class in a wealthy family’s portfolio, TwinFocus’ expanded real estate advisory practice supports clients across all real estate sectors so they can address even the most complex decisions with confidence. This includes advising on the tangible and intangible contributions that real estate can offer in the construct of a well-diversified portfolio by aligning real estate strategies with the broader objectives of a family.

William Ward joins TwinFocus as Managing Director to lead the firm’s real estate advisory efforts. Prior to joining TwinFocus, Wil was a managing director at Kimberlite Advisors where he was involved in a range of real estate advisory and capital raising transactions involving developers, owners and operators of real estate assets across multiple sectors. Before that, he held roles in the real estate principal investing business of Lazard Alternative Investments at both the fund management level and working with portfolio operating companies.

Wil also served as an Officer in the United States Army, serving in leadership positions both domestically and abroad. He earned a BSBA degree in Finance from Boston University and an MBA from Columbia Business School where he studied Finance and Real Estate.

Wil is the latest addition to the team of multidisciplinary experts at TwinFocus that power its unique, integrated approach to wealth management. This team is already intricately involved in complex real estate decisions, from realizing the tax benefits of Qualified Opportunity Zones, to investing in multifamily housing, to building or buying personal residential properties. Wil’s experience and the launch of a formal real estate practice under his leadership adds another valuable component to the comprehensive and integrated management of client portfolios.

