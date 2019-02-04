TwinFocus : Expands Global Family Office Solution with M&A and Real Estate Advisory Services

First Fully Integrated Multi Family Office Advises on First Significant
Insurance Industry Acquisition of 2019, Appoints William Ward as Real
Estate Investment Lead
TwinFocus,
the premier boutique multifamily office for global ultra-high net worth
professional investors, entrepreneurs, their families and other
professional investors, today announced the launch of formal merger and
acquisition (M&A) and real estate advisory services for its global
ultra-high net worth client base. These first-of-their-kind offerings
within a multifamily office further extend TwinFocus’ unique and
comprehensive approach to family office management with significant
experience and resources in each respective field.
The firm formally launches its M&A advisory presence days after helping
its founding European client, Markerstudy Group, facilitate
the £185 million acquisition of Co-op Insurance. Its new real estate
advisory practice launches under the leadership of experienced real
estate investor William Ward, who TwinFocus hired to help guide real
estate investments – such as those in Qualified Opportunity Zones – as
they become a more significant part of the overall investment portfolios
of ultra-wealthy families.
“The old rules for managing significant wealth in silos do not work
anymore. Investments, taxes, real estate, philanthropy and many other
variables are increasingly becoming intertwined, and to efficiently
steward wealth, this complex environment requires a comprehensive
approach,” said Wesley Karger, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of
TwinFocus. “We founded TwinFocus with this unique and comprehensive
approach in mind and have always supported clients with tailored
services that meet their individual needs. Putting these formal
practices in place empowers us to deliver even greater results while
extending our vision for what a multi-family office should be.”
M&A Advisory
As a family office with an inherent
understanding of a client’s business and financial goals, TwinFocus is
in the unique position to analyze the expected market, financial, tax
and operational implications of a merger, acquisition or other
transaction. With this background – and a global network of
entrepreneurs, private equity partners, banks and other preeminent
professionals in their respective fields – TwinFocus successfully
fulfills functions traditionally executed by an investment bank while
streamlining decisions and ensuring they’re made in a client’s best
interest.
“Everything we do revolves around what’s best for our clients. And
incorporating world-class corporate finance capabilities into our family
office solution is a huge value-add, especially for the entrepreneurs
who comprise a meaningful portion of our client base,” said Paul Karger,
Co-Founder and Managing Partner of TwinFocus.
Advising on Markerstudy Group’s recent acquisition of Co-op Insurance
exhibited the value and efficiency that TwinFocus provides for clients
through a formalized M&A Advisory offering. After opening
a London office in October, with Markerstudy as its founding client,
the firm helped orchestrate the acquisition which closed on January 18.
As a result of the transaction, TwinFocus will be advising on an
additional approximately £1 billion of associated assets.
Real Estate Advisory
As an increasingly important asset
class in a wealthy family’s portfolio, TwinFocus’ expanded real estate
advisory practice supports clients across all real estate sectors so
they can address even the most complex decisions with confidence. This
includes advising on the tangible and intangible contributions that real
estate can offer in the construct of a well-diversified portfolio by
aligning real estate strategies with the broader objectives of a family.
William Ward joins TwinFocus as Managing Director to lead the firm’s
real estate advisory efforts. Prior to joining TwinFocus, Wil was a
managing director at Kimberlite Advisors where he was involved in a
range of real estate advisory and capital raising transactions involving
developers, owners and operators of real estate assets across multiple
sectors. Before that, he held roles in the real estate principal
investing business of Lazard Alternative Investments at both the fund
management level and working with portfolio operating companies.
Wil also served as an Officer in the United States Army, serving in
leadership positions both domestically and abroad. He earned a BSBA
degree in Finance from Boston University and an MBA from Columbia
Business School where he studied Finance and Real Estate.
Wil is the latest addition to the team of multidisciplinary experts at
TwinFocus that power its unique, integrated approach to wealth
management. This team is already intricately involved in complex real
estate decisions, from realizing the tax
benefits of Qualified Opportunity Zones, to investing in multifamily
housing, to building or buying personal residential properties. Wil’s
experience and the launch of a formal real estate practice under his
leadership adds another valuable component to the comprehensive and
integrated management of client portfolios.
About TwinFocus
TwinFocus is a premier boutique multifamily
office for global ultra-high net worth professional investors,
entrepreneurs, their families and other professional investors looking
to preserve, enhance and transfer wealth across multiple generations.
The firm’s proprietary total balance sheet approach and direct investing
platform incorporate the nuances and complexities of all family members,
and integrates all aspects of Tax, Legal, Investment, Philanthropic and
Intergenerational Planning in its tireless pursuit of establishing
enduring legacies. Headquartered in Boston with an office in Mayfair,
London, TwinFocus oversees almost $6 billion of assets and manages
diversified investment solutions that include exclusive access to unique
direct investments in private equity and real estate. For more
information visit www.TwinFocusCapital.com.
