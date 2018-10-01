TwinFocus : Opens London Office to Expand Opportunities for Global Ultra-High-Net-Worth Professional Investors and their Families

TwinFocus,
a premier boutique multifamily office for global ultra-high net worth
professional investors, entrepreneurs, their families and other
professional investors, today announced that it has opened a London
office, extending the reach and services offered by its unique approach
in managing family office solutions. With committed clients and capital
in London immediately, TwinFocus now advises in excess of $5 billion in
assets for more than 30 global families.
Harinder (Hari) Hundle, who previously served as the head of a
London-based single-family office after spending nearly twenty years
managing private wealth at firms including J.P. Morgan and Credit
Suisse, has joined TwinFocus as managing partner and head of its new
office.
As wealth is created at a faster pace than ever before, developing
tailored strategies to efficiently invest and preserve it has become
increasingly complex. As a result, single family office strategies are
becoming excessively costly, inefficient and incapable of scaling for
all but a few of the world’s wealthiest families. TwinFocus addresses
these challenges with a comprehensive approach to family office
management, proprietary technology built to support this approach and an
experienced team of multidisciplinary experts across investment
management, global tax, philanthropic and inheritance planning.
“After running a single-family office for three years, I saw the
limitations of that approach firsthand. I knew my client needed the
resources and structure that only a multi-family office could deliver –
and he agreed,” said Harinder Hundle, managing partner of TwinFocus
London. Harinder continued: “We assessed dozens of global firms and they
were all the same, until we met TwinFocus. From surveying the current
offering in the marketplace, I believe that the TwinFocus approach is
way ahead of the competition, creating an opportunity to utilize the
infrastructure the firm has already built and bring that structure to
more clients that could benefit from it in Europe.”
TwinFocus designs and builds a bespoke family office experience for each
client, underpinned by a proprietary total balance sheet approach that
provides a comprehensive, real-time view of an entire family’s asset
base. This 360-degree view, built upon exhaustive discovery efforts,
allows TwinFocus to identify and understand how family financial
decisions impact one another – from taxes, to investment risk and return
parameters, to wealth preservation and liquidity requirements.
“TwinFocus seeks to fill a gap in the family office market and Hari’s
decision to join us and launch our London office is a major validation
of our approach,” said Paul Karger, co-founder and managing partner of
TwinFocus. “Hari is one of the most sought-after professionals in the
UK’s family office space, and with his knowledge and understanding of
global and European markets, he’s uniquely qualified to help expand our
innovative solution.”
TwinFocus London is launching with a full staff of professionals that
will be supported by the world-class infrastructure and research
capabilities established in the firm’s Boston office. This
infrastructure enables TwinFocus to look beyond traditional investments
into areas that can diversify a family’s wealth and provide a variety of
options for growing and preserving it across generations.
“TwinFocus has always supported globally-situated families and now, with
our European office, the true global reach of the firm is more
effectively realized,” said Wesley Karger, co-founder and managing
partner of TwinFocus. “We can now bring our pioneering approach of
marrying investment management and research with tax, inheritance,
business and charitable planning, more easily to clients worldwide.”
About TwinFocus
TwinFocus is a premier boutique multifamily
office for global ultra-high net worth professional investors,
entrepreneurs, their families and other professional investors looking
to preserve, enhance and transfer wealth across multiple generations.
The firm’s proprietary total balance sheet approach and direct investing
platform incorporate the nuances and complexities of all family members,
and integrates all aspects of Tax, Legal, Investment, Philanthropic and
Intergenerational Planning in its tireless pursuit of establishing
enduring legacies. Headquartered in Boston with an office in Mayfair,
London, TwinFocus advises clients on more than $5 billion of assets and
manages diversified investment solutions that include exclusive access
to unique direct investments in private equity and real estate. For more
information visit www.TwinFocusCapital.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181001005486/en/