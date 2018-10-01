TwinFocus : Opens London Office to Expand Opportunities for Global Ultra-High-Net-Worth Professional Investors and their Families

UK Office Launches with Committed Clients, Capital and New Managing Partner, Harinder Hundle, Offering a Unique Single-Family Office Experience Through the Combination of Service, Infrastructure and Approach

TwinFocus, a premier boutique multifamily office for global ultra-high net worth professional investors, entrepreneurs, their families and other professional investors, today announced that it has opened a London office, extending the reach and services offered by its unique approach in managing family office solutions. With committed clients and capital in London immediately, TwinFocus now advises in excess of $5 billion in assets for more than 30 global families.

Harinder (Hari) Hundle, who previously served as the head of a London-based single-family office after spending nearly twenty years managing private wealth at firms including J.P. Morgan and Credit Suisse, has joined TwinFocus as managing partner and head of its new office.

As wealth is created at a faster pace than ever before, developing tailored strategies to efficiently invest and preserve it has become increasingly complex. As a result, single family office strategies are becoming excessively costly, inefficient and incapable of scaling for all but a few of the world’s wealthiest families. TwinFocus addresses these challenges with a comprehensive approach to family office management, proprietary technology built to support this approach and an experienced team of multidisciplinary experts across investment management, global tax, philanthropic and inheritance planning.

“After running a single-family office for three years, I saw the limitations of that approach firsthand. I knew my client needed the resources and structure that only a multi-family office could deliver – and he agreed,” said Harinder Hundle, managing partner of TwinFocus London. Harinder continued: “We assessed dozens of global firms and they were all the same, until we met TwinFocus. From surveying the current offering in the marketplace, I believe that the TwinFocus approach is way ahead of the competition, creating an opportunity to utilize the infrastructure the firm has already built and bring that structure to more clients that could benefit from it in Europe.”

TwinFocus designs and builds a bespoke family office experience for each client, underpinned by a proprietary total balance sheet approach that provides a comprehensive, real-time view of an entire family’s asset base. This 360-degree view, built upon exhaustive discovery efforts, allows TwinFocus to identify and understand how family financial decisions impact one another – from taxes, to investment risk and return parameters, to wealth preservation and liquidity requirements.

“TwinFocus seeks to fill a gap in the family office market and Hari’s decision to join us and launch our London office is a major validation of our approach,” said Paul Karger, co-founder and managing partner of TwinFocus. “Hari is one of the most sought-after professionals in the UK’s family office space, and with his knowledge and understanding of global and European markets, he’s uniquely qualified to help expand our innovative solution.”

TwinFocus London is launching with a full staff of professionals that will be supported by the world-class infrastructure and research capabilities established in the firm’s Boston office. This infrastructure enables TwinFocus to look beyond traditional investments into areas that can diversify a family’s wealth and provide a variety of options for growing and preserving it across generations.

“TwinFocus has always supported globally-situated families and now, with our European office, the true global reach of the firm is more effectively realized,” said Wesley Karger, co-founder and managing partner of TwinFocus. “We can now bring our pioneering approach of marrying investment management and research with tax, inheritance, business and charitable planning, more easily to clients worldwide.”

About TwinFocus

TwinFocus is a premier boutique multifamily office for global ultra-high net worth professional investors, entrepreneurs, their families and other professional investors looking to preserve, enhance and transfer wealth across multiple generations. The firm’s proprietary total balance sheet approach and direct investing platform incorporate the nuances and complexities of all family members, and integrates all aspects of Tax, Legal, Investment, Philanthropic and Intergenerational Planning in its tireless pursuit of establishing enduring legacies. Headquartered in Boston with an office in Mayfair, London, TwinFocus advises clients on more than $5 billion of assets and manages diversified investment solutions that include exclusive access to unique direct investments in private equity and real estate. For more information visit www.TwinFocusCapital.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181001005486/en/