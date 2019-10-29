Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Twinlode Automation : Welcomes Jeffery Minteer as Senior Project Manager

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 10:41am EDT

Today, Twinlode Automation, a leading supplier of high-density storage systems for global material handling companies, announced that Jeffery Minteer has joined the company as senior project manager. Bringing more than 26 years of experience, Minteer is a promising addition to Twinlode Automation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191029005745/en/

Jeffery Minteer, Senior Project Manager at Twinlode Automation (Photo: Business Wire)

Jeffery Minteer, Senior Project Manager at Twinlode Automation (Photo: Business Wire)

“Twinlode Automation is pleased to welcome Jeffery Minteer as senior project manager to our team,” said Skip Eastman, CEO of Twinlode Automation. “Given his expertise in project engineering specifically for warehouse planning and management, he will be an integral part of the team as we continue to provide automated material handling solutions to companies large and small throughout North America and beyond.”

Most recently, Minteer worked as project manager at Southern Conveyor Systems, Inc., leading cross-functional teams and ensuring that the installation and commissioning of operational distribution centers ran smoothly. Throughout his tenure in the material handling industry, Minteer has achieved a high level of proficiency in project engineering and management, applied mechanics, as well as organizational design.

For more than 20 years, Twinlode Automation has provided storage solutions for warehouse management across a variety of industries. Its complete storage solutions continue to help trim warehouse expenses and reduce handling costs, ultimately increasing productivity.

Additional information on Twinlode Automation is available at http://www.twinlodeautomation.com, on Twitter @Twinlode and on LinkedIn.

About Twinlode Automation:

Twinlode Automation is a leading supplier of high-density storage systems, specializing in the beverage, produce and food processing industries. It offers a full line of storage rack solutions, including drive-in/drive-thru, push back, pallet flow and case/carton flow rack systems and selective and cantilever storage racks. For more information, please visit http://www.twinlodeautomation.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:50aINTICA SYSTEMS AG : Sales and earnings exceed expectations in the first nine months thanks to strong e-solutions series and project sales - Forecast for 2019 revised upward
EQ
10:50aMilestone reached at major Albvorland Tunnel project
TE
10:50aEXPEDEON AG : Expedeon AG raises adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2019
EQ
10:49aLexaGene Announces Closing of CAD$6.64 Million Financing
GL
10:48aALLERGAN : Form 8.3 -
DJ
10:47aBANK FIRST : welcomes Becca Thimmig and Thomas Evensen to its team
PU
10:47aCHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING : Discloseable transaction - finance lease transaction
PU
10:47aLOCKHEED MARTIN : GPS Spatial Temporal Anti-Jam Receiver (GSTAR) System to be Integrated in F-35 Modernization
PU
10:47aROYAL DSM : DSM and Twikit drive innovation with end-to-end 3D printing solutions
PU
10:47aVISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY : HVCC Series Capacitors Honored in Electronic Products China Magazine's 2019 Top-10 Power Product Awards
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Google's search for sales in cloud, hardware clip Alphabet profit
2Amazon could challenge loss of $10 billion Pentagon cloud deal as early as next week
3BP PLC : BP profits fall 40% as oil prices slide
4ORANGE : ORANGE : 3Q Revenue Edged Up; Declares Interim Dividend
5Most Southeast Asian markets gain on trade deal hopes; Philippines leads

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group