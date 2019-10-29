Twinlode Automation : Welcomes Jeffery Minteer as Senior Project Manager

Today, Twinlode Automation, a leading supplier of high-density storage systems for global material handling companies, announced that Jeffery Minteer has joined the company as senior project manager. Bringing more than 26 years of experience, Minteer is a promising addition to Twinlode Automation.

“Twinlode Automation is pleased to welcome Jeffery Minteer as senior project manager to our team,” said Skip Eastman, CEO of Twinlode Automation. “Given his expertise in project engineering specifically for warehouse planning and management, he will be an integral part of the team as we continue to provide automated material handling solutions to companies large and small throughout North America and beyond.”

Most recently, Minteer worked as project manager at Southern Conveyor Systems, Inc., leading cross-functional teams and ensuring that the installation and commissioning of operational distribution centers ran smoothly. Throughout his tenure in the material handling industry, Minteer has achieved a high level of proficiency in project engineering and management, applied mechanics, as well as organizational design.

For more than 20 years, Twinlode Automation has provided storage solutions for warehouse management across a variety of industries. Its complete storage solutions continue to help trim warehouse expenses and reduce handling costs, ultimately increasing productivity.

About Twinlode Automation:

Twinlode Automation is a leading supplier of high-density storage systems, specializing in the beverage, produce and food processing industries. It offers a full line of storage rack solutions, including drive-in/drive-thru, push back, pallet flow and case/carton flow rack systems and selective and cantilever storage racks. For more information, please visit http://www.twinlodeautomation.com.

