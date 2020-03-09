Twinlode Automation : and Körber Supply Chain Form Strategic Partnership for North America

Agreement Brings True End-to-End Solutions for Supply Chain Operations

MODEX - Twinlode Automation, an integrator of warehouse automation and storage systems, and Körber Supply Chain, the global supply chain technology leader from software to material handling automation, today announced a strategic partnership offering the industry’s first complete, end-to-end solution for the entire supply chain. Together, the companies empower the development of smarter, more efficient automated warehousing and logistics operations by conquering supply chain complexity.

“Supply chains are becoming increasingly complex,” said Pieter Feenstra, chief sales officer at Körber Supply Chain – Automation. “Körber’s partnership with Twinlode is an opportunity to support customers in North America to transform these complexities into a strategic differentiator through automated facilities. Be it more products, suppliers, distribution channels or labor challenges, we assure supply chains are ready to meet consumer expectations now and beyond.”

“Twinlode Automation is pleased to be partnering with a global leader such as Körber Supply Chain for automated warehousing projects in North America,” said Mike Klaer, president at Twinlode Automation. “With this relationship comes the opportunity to expand our expertise and provide more complete solutions for automation, intelligence, software and racking needs to our customers. We look forward to a long and successful relationship for years to come.”

Twinlode Automation will combine its deep understanding of the North American supply chain market and strong customer base with the diverse array of solutions and services offered by Körber. Together, Körber and Twinlode will plan, engineer and deliver supply chain solutions from beginning to end. As a result, businesses have a single source to streamline workflows and processes, enhance productivity and increase throughput, all with a lower total cost of ownership (TCO).

About Körber Supply Chain

Your supply chain grows more complex by the day – more products, more distribution channels, more customer expectations, more competition. And more pressure.

Technology can help. But without a sound strategy, simply adding technology also adds its own complexity.

That’s why you need a supply chain solution provider with depth and vision. With not just one product, but a range of proven solutions to fit your size, business strategy, and appetite for growth… Capable of delivering not just software, but automation, voice, robotics, materials handling, plus the expertise to tie it all together… A global partner, not just for today, but also as your needs continue to evolve.

Conquer supply chain complexity – with Körber.

Learn more here: https://www.koerber-supplychain.com/

About Twinlode Automation:

Twinlode Automation is a leading integrator of high-density automated storage systems, specializing in beverage, produce and food processing industries. It offers a full line of automated storage solutions, as well as drive-in/drive-thru, push back, pallet flow and case/carton flow rack systems and selective and cantilever storage racks. For more information, please visit http://www.twinlodeautomation.com or follow them on Twitter @twinlode or on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/twinlode-racking-corporation.

