Twist Bioscience : Responds to Agilent’s Latest Specious Claims

Twist Bioscience issued the following statement:
Agilent’s wholesale shift in its allegations, two and a half years into
its suit, reveals only the weakness of its claims. Agilent’s most recent
allegations are gamesmanship, not substance. They omit that more than
four months before it sought to change its complaint,
Twist informed – and provided to Agilent – the irrelevant, passively
retained documents referenced by Agilent in its proposed amendment.
Discovery also afforded Agilent access to thousands of Twist’s technical
documents, yet they have been unable to tie any Agilent document or
information to Twist’s game-changing silicon technology. The fact
remains that no Agilent information was used
in or affected any aspect of Twist’s independently-developed technology.
Twist, meanwhile, continues to experience significant success in the
market based on its independently developed silicon-based DNA synthesis
and gene assembly technologies, introducing new products, shipping
record numbers of genes, creating new collaborations and raising
substantial funding.
Twist is confident that Agilent’s amended claims, like those preceding
them, have no basis in fact or law. We look forward to filing our
response to these allegations to set the record straight.
