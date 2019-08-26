Twist into Fall with Johnny Rockets' New Pretzel-Inspired Menu

As summer cools into fall, autumn lovers can warm up with Johnny Rockets’ new pretzel-inspired menu. The new items bring the beloved and comforting flavors of fall to Johnny Rockets’ over-the-top menu.

The new fall menu at Johnny Rockets includes:

Honey Mustard Pretzel Burger – A juicy burger topped with melted cheddar cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and honey mustard, served on a warm Bavarian Pretzel Bun.

– A juicy burger topped with melted cheddar cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and honey mustard, served on a warm Bavarian Pretzel Bun. Honey Mustard Chicken Sandwich – A grilled or crispy chicken breast topped with melted cheddar cheese, Applewood smoke bacon, lettuce, tomato and honey mustard, served on a warm Bavarian Pretzel Bun.

– A grilled or crispy chicken breast topped with melted cheddar cheese, Applewood smoke bacon, lettuce, tomato and honey mustard, served on a warm Bavarian Pretzel Bun. Chicken Tender Wedge Salad – Crispy chicken tenders over iceberg wedges and topped with fresh diced tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles and crispy Applewood smoked bacon and served with house-made Bacon Ranch Dressing.

– Crispy chicken tenders over iceberg wedges and topped with fresh diced tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles and crispy Applewood smoked bacon and served with house-made Bacon Ranch Dressing. Pretzel Bites – Bites-sized Bavarian-style Soft Pretzels served with honey mustard dipping sauce.

– Bites-sized Bavarian-style Soft Pretzels served with honey mustard dipping sauce. Caramel Pretzel Shake – Premium Vanilla ice cream blended with caramel sauce, and whole milk topped with whipped topping, caramel drizzle, a pretzel stick and pretzel crumbles.

– Premium Vanilla ice cream blended with caramel sauce, and whole milk topped with whipped topping, caramel drizzle, a pretzel stick and pretzel crumbles. Pumpkin Shake – Premium Vanilla ice cream blended with a slice of real pumpkin pie and whole milk topped with whipped topping and cinnamon sugar.

– Premium Vanilla ice cream blended with a slice of real pumpkin pie and whole milk topped with whipped topping and cinnamon sugar. Extreme Candy Explosion Shake – Our famous chocolate shake made with Premium ice cream blended with whole milk and chocolate syrup in a glass decorated with frosting, M&M’s and peanut butter cups topped with whipped topping, chocolate syrup drizzle and pretzel sticks. It’s an over-the-top, indulgence that is perfect as a stand-alone treat or as the sweet and extravagant ending to a delicious meal.

“Johnny Rockets is embracing the flavors of the season with these new limited-time-only menu items,” said Linda Sangiacomo, Senior VP of Marketing, Johnny Rockets. ““The warm and comforting flavors of honey mustard, bacon and Bavarian pretzels are the perfect complement to a cool fall day, while the sweet pumpkin, caramel and candy shakes further solidify our domination of the milkshake category.”

These scrumptious menu items are available September 1, 2019, through November 3, 2019, at participating Johnny Rockets restaurants.

About Johnny Rockets

Founded in 1986 on iconic Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, Johnny Rockets is a world-renowned, international restaurant franchise that offers high quality, innovative menu items including items including Certified Angus Beef® cooked-to-order hamburgers, Boca Burger ®, Nathan’s® Hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, crispy fries and rich, delicious hand-spun shakes and malts. With nearly 350 franchise and corporate locations in over 25 countries around the globe, this dynamic lifestyle brand offers friendly service and upbeat music contributing to the chain’s signature atmosphere of relaxed, casual fun. To learn more about the Johnny Rocket brand, please visit the brand website at www.johnnyrockets.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

