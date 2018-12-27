Log in
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to Discuss #NBATwitter Partnership and Sports Tech at CES 2019

12/27/2018 | 04:01pm CET

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM today announced that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will sit down for a conversation with ESPN anchor Rachel Nichols at CES® 2019. The session, #NBATwitter: A Conversation with Adam Silver and Jack Dorsey, will discuss their innovative partnership, the NBA’s approach to sports technology with a spotlight on #NBATwitter and the reasons the vibrant community continues to flourish. Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2019 will run Jan. 8-11, 2019, in Las Vegas.

Moderated by Nichols, Dorsey and Silver will speak from the CES Sports Zone Stage at 1:30 PM, Wednesday, Jan. 9 at ARIA, Level 3, Primrose Ballroom 2-3.

“The partnership between Twitter and the NBA illustrates the ever-growing symbiotic relationship between sports and technology,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. “We’re thrilled to welcome Jack Dorsey and Adam Silver to the CES stage to discuss the future of sports, entertainment and technology and its impact on fan engagement.”

CES 2019 will be the global platform for sports technology innovation. Returning to the show for 2019, the CES Sports Zone will feature the latest tech innovation impacting all facets of sports - from athletic performance to fan engagement and the business of sports on and off the field. In addition to exhibits, the Sports Zone conference program will feature athletes and industry experts as they explore the future of sports technology, including the quantified athlete, immersive fan experience, smart venues and eSports. Another aspect is the CES Sports Zone Lounge hosted by Sports Innovation Lab and sponsored by the NFL Players Association.

CES attendees will be able to experience the excitement of eSports firsthand via The Gamespot eSports truck located in the CES Sports Zone of Tech West (#45822). Featuring 10 gaming kiosks for both professional gamers and attendees to showcase their skills in Mario Kart and the newly released Super Smash Brothers, the truck will host a series of competitions and invite all to take part in periods of open play. Highlighting the rising popularity of eSports and showcasing Gamespot's unique ability to connect with this highly engaged fanbase, it's a great way to witness the phenomena that is eSports and for brands to see the importance of reaching this massive audience.

CES Sports Zone at CES 2018 saw every sports league represented, including Major League Soccer, MLB, NASCAR, NBA, NCAA, NFL, NHL, US Olympic Committee and WWE. Professional athletes, such as Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, Joe Montana, Landon Donovan, Bryce Harper and Michael Phelps made appearances and contributed to the narrative surrounding sports technology innovation.

Some 4,500 exhibitors will unveil life-changing technology across every major industry at CES 2019, across a show floor spanning 2.75 million net square feet. CES provides executives, industry professionals and government leaders access to the very latest transformative tech, such as 5G connectivity, artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, smart home, smart cities, machine learning and more. For the latest CES news and to register for the show, visit CES.tech.

Check out the Featured Speakers page to see some of the 1,100 industry visionaries slated to speak at CES 2019.

The CES App has everything you need to plan for and navigate CES 2019. Download the CES 2019 App by searching “CES 2019” in your app store or visiting CES.tech/CESApp.

About CES:

CES® is the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. It has served as the proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies for 50 years-the global stage where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace. As the largest hands-on event of its kind, CES features all aspects of the industry. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM, it attracts the world's business leaders and pioneering thinkers. Check out CES video highlights. Follow CES online at CES.tech and on social.

About Consumer Technology Association:

Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™ is the trade association representing the $377 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies – 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world’s best-known brands – enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES® – the world’s gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA’s industry services.

© Business Wire 2018
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.