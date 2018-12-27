Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to Discuss #NBATwitter Partnership and Sports Tech at CES 2019

The Consumer
Technology Association (CTA)TM today announced that
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will sit down
for a conversation with ESPN anchor Rachel Nichols at CES®
2019. The session, #NBATwitter: A Conversation with Adam Silver
and Jack Dorsey, will discuss their innovative partnership, the
NBA’s approach to sports technology with a spotlight on #NBATwitter and
the reasons the vibrant community continues to flourish. Owned and
produced by CTA, CES 2019 will run Jan. 8-11, 2019, in Las Vegas.
Moderated by Nichols, Dorsey and Silver will speak from the CES Sports
Zone Stage at 1:30 PM, Wednesday, Jan. 9 at ARIA, Level 3, Primrose
Ballroom 2-3.
“The partnership between Twitter and the NBA illustrates the
ever-growing symbiotic relationship between sports and technology,” said
Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. “We’re thrilled to welcome Jack
Dorsey and Adam Silver to the CES stage to discuss the future of sports,
entertainment and technology and its impact on fan engagement.”
CES 2019 will be the global platform for sports technology innovation.
Returning to the show for 2019, the CES Sports Zone will feature the
latest tech innovation impacting all facets of sports - from athletic
performance to fan engagement and the business of sports on and off the
field. In addition to exhibits, the Sports Zone conference program will
feature athletes and industry experts as they explore the future of
sports technology, including the quantified athlete, immersive fan
experience, smart venues and eSports. Another aspect is the CES Sports
Zone Lounge hosted by Sports Innovation Lab and sponsored by the NFL
Players Association.
CES attendees will be able to experience the excitement of eSports
firsthand via The Gamespot eSports truck located in the CES Sports Zone
of Tech West (#45822). Featuring 10 gaming kiosks for both professional
gamers and attendees to showcase their skills in Mario Kart and the
newly released Super Smash Brothers, the truck will host a series of
competitions and invite all to take part in periods of open play.
Highlighting the rising popularity of eSports and showcasing Gamespot's
unique ability to connect with this highly engaged fanbase, it's a great
way to witness the phenomena that is eSports and for brands to see the
importance of reaching this massive audience.
CES Sports Zone at CES 2018 saw every sports league represented,
including Major League Soccer, MLB, NASCAR, NBA, NCAA, NFL, NHL, US
Olympic Committee and WWE. Professional athletes, such as Shaquille
O’Neal, Charles Barkley, Joe Montana, Landon Donovan, Bryce Harper and
Michael Phelps made appearances and contributed to the narrative
surrounding sports technology innovation.
Some 4,500 exhibitors will unveil life-changing technology across every
major industry at CES 2019, across a show floor spanning 2.75 million
net square feet. CES provides executives, industry professionals and
government leaders access to the very latest transformative tech, such
as 5G connectivity, artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual
reality, smart home, smart cities, machine learning and more. For the
latest CES news and to register for the show, visit CES.tech.
