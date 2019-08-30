Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Twitter CEO's hacked account sends racist tweets before being secured

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 06:09pm EDT
Message from Twitter communications department confirming the hacking of founder and CEO Jack Dorsey's account is seen in Washington

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - The account of Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey was hacked on Friday afternoon, sending public tweets and retweets including racial slurs and curse words to 4 million followers before Twitter secured the account.

Twitter in a tweet said it was aware the account was compromised and investigating what had happened.

One of the tweets claimed Nazi leader Adolf Hitler was innocent, while others contained racist comments against black people and Jews.

There was also a tweet suggesting there was a bomb at Twitter's headquarters: "Intel is there's a bomb at Twitter HQ."

The account also posted a hashtag that was used during the apparent hacks of several YouTube stars last week. It also shared a link to a server on gaming chat application Discord, though the server invitation link is no longer valid.

Shortly after the hack, the offensive tweets and retweets were deleted. Certain Twitter accounts named in the compromised tweets and retweets appeared suspended on Friday.

The account also shared a link to a server on gaming chat application Discord, though the server invitation link is no longer valid.

“Encouraging any kind of hacking is in direct violation of our Terms of Service,” a Discord spokeswoman said in a statement to Reuters. “We are aware of this incident and both the server and the server owner were permanently removed from Discord within minutes of this being reported to us. We will continue to monitor and investigate this incident.”

Twitter later tweeted that Dorsey's account is now secure and said there is no indication that its systems had been compromised.

Screenshots of the tweets appeared to show they were sent through Cloudhopper, a mobile text messaging service that Twitter acquired in 2010. Twitter did not immediately respond when asked to confirm if the hack took place via Cloudhopper.

Twitter shares were down less than 1% in after-hours trade following the hack.

(Reporting by Peter Henderson, Joe Menn and Elizabeth Culliford in San Francisco; Additional reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Matthew Lewis)

By Elizabeth Culliford
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SQUARE INC -1.59% 61.84 Delayed Quote.12.03%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:29pJuul raises over $750 million in expanded funding round
RE
11:25pTrump says trade meeting with China set for September is still on
RE
11:20pIMF board to meet for informal session about Argentina -spokesperson
RE
11:20pArgentina curbs banks' access to pesos amid growing market turmoil
RE
11:19pArgentina curbs banks' access to pesos amid growing market turmoil
RE
11:09pTwitter CEO's hacked account sends racist tweets before being secured
RE
11:07pIDAHO FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : Intermodal facility, cold storage could benefit ag shippers
PU
11:03pWALL STREET WEEKAHEAD : Retailers in spotlight as tariffs on consumer products kick in
RE
11:02pEPA U S ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY : Approves Emergency Fuel Waiver for Florida
PU
10:52pDEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORT OF CANADA : Government of Canada supports design of the world's first low-noise and low-emissions tanker to protect oceans health
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DaVita Prepares its Nearly 20,000 Florida Dialysis Patients for Hurricane Dorian
2PAMPA ENERGIA S.A : PAMPA ENERGIA S A : Increase on Share Buyback Plan, Call for Shareholders' Meeting and Rep..
3AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY : CALIFORNIA AMERICAN WATER : Signs Agreement to Purchase Bass Lake Water Company
4VENATOR MATERIALS PLC : LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
5INNERSCOPE HEARING TECHNOLOGIES INC : INNERSCOPE HEARING TECHNOLOGIES (OTCQB: INND) Reports Second Quarter 201..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group