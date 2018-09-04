Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Twitter CEO to defend company before Congress against bias claims

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 09:01pm CEST
Jack Dorsey, CEO and co-founder of Twitter and founder and CEO of Square, speaks at the Consensus 2018 blockchain technology conference in New York City

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey will tell Congress on Wednesday the company "does not use political ideology to make any decisions," according to written testimony made public on Tuesday.

Dorsey will appear before the U.S. House of Representatives' Energy and Commerce Committee after Republicans raised concerns about how the social media platform polices content.

"From a simple business perspective and to serve the public conversation, Twitter is incentivized to keep all voices on the platform," Dorsey said.

He added that a recent company review showed "no statistically significant difference" between how often tweets by Republican and Democratic members of Congress are viewed by Twitter users.

Conservative Republicans in Congress have, however, criticized social media companies for what they say are politically motivated practices in removing some content, a charge the companies have repeatedly rejected.

President Donald Trump used Twitter on July 26 to fault the website, without evidence, for using so-called shadow banning, or limiting the visibility of, prominent Republicans.

Representative David Cicilline, a Democrat, blasted the hearing and Republicans, saying “there is no evidence that the algorithms of social networks or search results are biased against conservatives. It is a made-up narrative pushed by the conservative propaganda machine to convince voters of a conspiracy that does not exist.”

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Steve Orlofsky)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:42pGOVERNMENT OF CANADA : Growing the Canadian Hemp Sector Through Investment and Cannabis Legislation
PU
09:42pMORTGAGE BANKERS ASSOCIATION : Second Quarter Commercial/Multifamily Delinquencies Remain at Low Levels
PU
09:42pSEN. CRUZ : ‘Texas Is at the Center of the Energy Renaissance Occurring in the United States’
PU
09:38pCURRENCIES : Dollar Draws Haven Flows, As Emerging Markets Face Renewed Pain
DJ
09:32pCITY OF CLIFTON NJ : PSE&G Work Advisory Wednesday 9/5/18
PU
09:28pOil steady ahead of Storm Gordon; weighed by dollar, Cushing build
RE
09:28pOil steady ahead of Storm Gordon; weighed by dollar, Cushing build
RE
09:27pCLAIRE MCCASKILL : McCaskill Backs Bipartisan Effort to Bring Oversight to Tariff Decisions
PU
09:27pNASA NATIONAL AERONAUTICS AND SPACE ADMINIST : The Inner Space of the Subarctic Pacific Ocean
PU
09:22pFREE WORKSHOP : Building Your Business with a Focus on Business Resources
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Dutch bank ING fined $900 million for failing to spot money laundering
2DISCOVERY LTD : DISCOVERY : delivers strong results as the Group launches new businesses and develops its bank..
3DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : shares fall as Estonia crisis deepens
4TELEFONICA : TELEFONICA : Calls Investor Day Over Share-Price Drop -El Confidencial
5Kaepernick ad spurs Nike boycott campaign

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.