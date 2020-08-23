Twitter attaches disclaimer on Trump's 'mail drop boxes' tweet

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc on Sunday placed a
disclaimer on U.S. President Donald Trump's tweet criticizing
the promotion of drop boxes by Democrats as an option for
voters, saying the tweet violated the company's "civic and
election integrity" rules.
"So now the Democrats are using Mail Drop Boxes, which are a
voter security disaster. Among other things, they make it
possible for a person to vote multiple times. Also, who controls
them, are they placed in Republican or Democrat areas? They are
not Covid sanitized. A big fraud!" Trump said in a tweet posted
on Sunday morning.
Twitter, in a disclaimer attached to the tweet, said:
"Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest
for the tweet to remain accessible."
Democrats across the country are promoting drop boxes as a
convenient and reliable option for voters who do not want to
entrust their ballots to the U.S. Postal Service. Republican
officials in other states have prevented their use.
(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)