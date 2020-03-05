Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Twitter bans posts that 'dehumanize' people in connection with diseases

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/05/2020 | 06:23pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The Twitter App loads on an iPhone in this illustration photograph

Twitter Inc said on Thursday it is banning posts that "dehumanize" people because they have a disease or disability or because of their age, a step that happens to correspond to an explosion of tweets about the spreading coronavirus.

The company told Reuters that the policy change was not a reaction to the outbreak of the virus, which causes the respiratory disease COVID-19, but was part of its continual effort to update its rules against hateful conduct.

"We couldn't have predicted that this would happen in terms of the coronavirus," Jerrel Peterson, Twitter?s head of safety policy, said in a phone interview.

Twitter has long been under pressure to clean up hateful content on its platform, and social media sites are under scrutiny over their attempts to handle misinformation and abuse related to the coronavirus outbreak.

A Reuters search for derogatory terms linked to the virus on Twitter found posts that called Chinese people "subhuman" or likened them to animals. The outbreak, which began in China, has spread to nearly 80 countries and territories and killed more than 3,000 people.

Peterson said the three new categories had been added not because there were more reports of hateful language in these areas but because of the potential for offline harm.

Twitter's hateful conduct policy already bans attacking or threatening others on the basis of categories such as race, sexual orientation, age, disability or serious disease. This update will mean that those attacks do not need to be targeted at an individual or specific group.

Now, even "if it's a tweet that doesn't have an @mention that likens a group based on their age, disability or disease to viruses or microbes or maggots, something that's less than human, that can be in violation of our policy now," Peterson said.

Announcing the new policy in a blog post, Twitter said any offending tweets must be removed. Tweets sent before Thursday would also need to be deleted, but would not directly result in account suspensions, it said.

In July 2019, Twitter expanded its rules to ban language deemed to "dehumanize" people on the basis of religion. Between January and June last year, Twitter's transparency report said there had been a 48% increase in accounts reported for potential violations of its hateful conduct policies. Twitter said it had taken action on 584,429 unique accounts for hateful conduct violations.

Twitter also announced on Wednesday that it was testing a new type of content that disappears after 24 hours, similar to the stories feature by Facebook Inc Instagram and first popularized by Snap Inc's's Snapchat.

Twitter spokeswoman Lauren Alexander said that this ephemeral content would also be subject to the company's hateful conduct rules.

Activist investor Elliott Management Corp, which has amassed a stake in the company, is pushing for changes at Twitter, including the removal of chief executive Jack Dorsey.

By Elizabeth Culliford
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINESE PEOPLE HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED -2.13% 0.046 End-of-day quote.2.22%
FACEBOOK -3.44% 185.17 Delayed Quote.-6.57%
SNAP INC. 1.61% 13.85 Delayed Quote.-16.53%
SQUARE, INC. -3.71% 76.32 Delayed Quote.26.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:53pJAMIE DIMON : memo
RE
06:44pDollar surrenders to euro and yen as rate supremacy ends
RE
06:43pRENEWABLE ENERGY : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results
PU
06:27pOld Navy boss to take the helm at Gap
RE
06:23pTwitter bans posts that 'dehumanize' people in connection with diseases
RE
06:18pCoronavirus fears slam banks, travel stocks
RE
06:17pFED'S KAPLAN : New infections key factor for rate decision
RE
06:16pU.S. financial companies prep for new normal amid coronavirus outbreak
RE
05:56pCFOs Look to Boost Cash Holdings, Cut Costs Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
DJ
05:34pTOP CANADA TELECOMS FIRMS MUST LOWER PRICES OR FACE ACTION : government
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 : GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day
2MARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC. : MARTINREA INTERNATIONAL : reports net income of $51 million, says virus impacts..
3JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC : JANUS HENDERSON : Share Buyback Programme
4COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION : Costco Rides Coronavirus-Fueled Panic Buying
5Vida Capital Announces Senior Management Changes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group