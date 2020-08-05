Twitter fixes security issue affecting some Android devices

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc said on Wednesday it
had fixed a security issue that could have allowed hackers to
access private Twitter data, including messages, of some Android
users.
The microblogging site said it was not aware if the security
issue was exploited by attackers, adding it had updated
Twitter's Android app so that other apps cannot access its data.
(https://bit.ly/2Ptw5Al)
Twitter added that this was an underlying Android security
issue and was not a hack or a breach, nor was it related to any
other recent security incident.
Hackers accessed the social media company's internal systems
on July 15 to hijack some of the platform's top voices including
U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden, reality TV star Kim
Kardashian, former U.S. President Barack Obama and billionaire
Elon Musk and used them to solicit digital currency.
(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta and Maju Samuel)