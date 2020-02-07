Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Twitter says Facebook, Messenger accounts hacked

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 07:44pm EST
The Twitter and Facebook logo along with binary cyber codes are seen in this illustration

Twitter confirmed on Friday that the official Twitter accounts of social media giant Facebook Inc and its Messenger platform were hacked.

A Twitter spokesperson said in an emailed statement that the accounts were hacked through a third-party platform.

"As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we locked the compromised accounts and are working closely with our partners at Facebook to restore them," the Twitter spokesperson said.

The account of Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey was hacked in August, allowing an unauthorised person to send public tweets including racial slurs and curse words to his 4 million followers before Twitter secured the account.

(Reporting by Amal S and Rebekah Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK 0.70% 212.33 Delayed Quote.2.73%
SQUARE, INC. 0.45% 78.86 Delayed Quote.25.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:01pKirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Becton, Dickinson and Company
BU
08:01pGlobal E-Invoicing Market 2020-2024 | Convenience and Easy Accessibility of Mobile Payment Systems to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
07:58pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership AL-RUMAYYAN YASIR
PU
07:56pKirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Interface, Inc.
BU
07:52pSIR ROYALTY INCOME FUND : Announces February 2020 Distribution
AQ
07:52pPG&E : 2020 Wildfire Mitigation Plan Expands, Enhances Community Wildfire Safety Program, Reduces Impacts of Public Safety Power Shutoffs
BU
07:51pKirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Harsco Corporation
BU
07:47pABERDEEN GLOBAL PREMIER PROPERTIES FUND : Announces Proposed Changes To Investment Objectives And Fundamental Investment Restriction Related To Borrowing And Changes To Principal Investment Strategies
PR
07:46pKirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Grand Canyon Education, Inc.
BU
07:46pReal Estate Software Market 2020-2024|Growing Middle-Class Population in Developing Economies to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ELY GOLD ROYALTIES INC. : Eric Sprott Announces Intent to Sell 0.5% Net Smelter Returns Royalty on Jerritt Can..
2LYFT, INC. : Uber and Lyft take different roads in search of profit
3GANFENG LITHIUM CO LTD : China's Ganfeng to take control of Argentina lithium project
4CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : Credit Suisse CEO Resigns Amid Spying Scandal -- 7th Update
5CIO LEADERSHIP: Technology Luminaries to Highlight the Power of Business Reinvention at HMG Strategy's 2020..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group