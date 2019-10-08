Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Twitter says user data meant for security purposes may have been used for advertising

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 06:48pm EDT
FILE PHOTO - The Twitter logo displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc said on Tuesday email addresses and phone numbers uploaded by users to meet its security requirements may have been 'inadvertently' used for advertising purposes.

The micro-blogging site said the issue was rectified as of Sept. 17, without disclosing how many users were impacted.

"This was an error and we apologize," the company said in a blog post. (http://bit.ly/2Vpe08H)

Social media companies, including Twitter and Facebook, have faced heat from users and regulators globally on how their platforms handle user data.

Twitter said when advertisers uploaded their marketing lists, it may have matched people on the platform to their list based on the email or phone number provided by account holders.

The company said the information was not shared with third parties, but was made available internally to allow users to receive targeted advertising.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK -1.07% 177.75 Delayed Quote.37.07%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:01pGM STRIKE AFFECTS ABOUT 150,000 AUTO INDUSTRY WORKERS : consulting firm
RE
08:00pGM strike affects about 150,000 auto industry workers - consulting firm
RE
07:59pU.S. visa move against China casts pall over talks to end trade war
RE
07:59pHouse Democrats subpoena U.S. diplomat Sondland in Trump impeachment probe
RE
07:51pAMY KLOBUCHAR : Klobuchar Reiterates Call for Increased TSA Staffing at MSP
PU
07:49pJury says J&J must pay $8 billion in case over male breast growth linked to Risperdal
RE
07:37pPowell signals Fed seeking long-term solutions to short-term funding woes
RE
07:36pTHE $10 TRILLION QUESTION : How to End a Lost Decade of Global Productivity
PU
07:32pAustralia consumer sentiment plunges to four-year lows in October
RE
07:22pArm Holdings still aiming for 2023 return to public markets, CEO says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Boeing gets first 737 MAX order in months; deliveries halve
2CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED : CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : FDA Grants Marketing Approval for SCENESSE
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : My Path to Purpose
4Levi Strauss profit hit by weakness in wholesale business in Americas
5PHUNWARE, INC. : VIDEO: Beeswax the First to Integrate with Phunware's Data Exchange

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group