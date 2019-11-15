Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Twitter set out plans for banning political ads

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 01:45pm EST
FILE PHOTO - The Twitter logo displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE

Twitter Inc on Friday laid out its plan for banning political ads just as campaigns for the 2020 presidential election heat up, and for banning ads that advocate for a certain outcome on social and political causes.

Twitter said last month that it would ban political advertising, as social media companies have faced growing calls to stop accepting ads that spread false information and could sway elections.

Twitter said it will define political content under its policy as anything that references "a candidate, political party, elected or appointed government official, election, referendum, ballot measure, legislation, regulation, directive, or judicial outcome."

"We believe political message reach should be earned, not bought," Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey said in announcing the ban.

Rival Facebook Inc, saying it did not want to stifle political speech, has steadfastly refused calls from some politicians and others to follow Twitter's lead, and said it would not vet political ads for misleading claims on its site.

The ban, which is expected to take effect on Nov. 22 and includes ads from political candidates, political parties or government officials themselves, was initially derided by U.S. President Donald Trump's reelection campaign.

The popular social media platform will allow companies and advocacy groups to run ads that promote awareness and discussion about social causes, such as environmental protection. But they will not be allowed to push for a certain political or legislative change on the issue, especially if they are advocating for something that benefits their business, Del Harvey, vice president of trust and safety, said in a conference call on Friday.

Under the new policy for example, Sierra Club or gun rights advocates could still promote their causes, but they would not be able to single out politicians they support or target those they would like to see defeated in elections, or lobby for political outcomes.

Advertisers who wish to run ads that promote awareness about a cause will be able to target users at the state level or higher, but not by their zip-code. And those advertisers will not be able to target people based on their political leanings, Twitter said.

Twitter said it will use a combination of automated technology and human teams to enforce the new ad policies.

It said it sought to make the new rules as clear as possible. But other major tech companies, including Facebook and Alphabet Inc Google, have had widely publicized struggles to moderate the vast amount of content uploaded to their sites.

News publishers that meet certain criteria will continue to be able to run ads on Twitter that reference political content, but they cannot advocate for or against a political topic.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

By Sheila Dang

Stocks treated in this article : Facebook, Alphabet
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 1.34% 1327.15 Delayed Quote.25.28%
FACEBOOK 0.94% 194.7589 Delayed Quote.47.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:57pMALAGA FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Announces Special Year End 2019 Stock Dividend in Addition to First Quarter 2020 Cash Dividend
AQ
01:57pMADISON TECHNOLOGIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation. (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:56pCINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:53pALPHABET : features self-driving garbage cans, apartment noise monitors in Toronto smart city project
RE
01:53pCLEARFIELD : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
01:50pFactbox - How social media sites handle political ads
RE
01:48pBRYN MAWR BANK : Trust Partners With Philanthropi To Build Employee Giving
AQ
01:48pCINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Appoints 12th Independent Director, Names 2020 Director Nominees
PR
01:46pCINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
01:46pPARSONS : Names Semi-Finalists in Smart City Challenge
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HYUNDAI MOTOR CO : Automakers around world await Trump tariff decision
2ELEKTA : ELEKTA : announces preliminary Q2 results and updated guidance for fiscal year 2019/20
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Amazon challenges Pentagon's $10-billion cloud award to Microsoft
4SIMCORP : SIMCORP : reports revenue growth of 29% and EBIT margin of 29% for the first nine months of 2019, an..
5SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB : Comment regarding Sveriges Television

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group