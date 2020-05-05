Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Twitter tests telling users their tweet replies may be offensive

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 06:12pm BST
FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed logo for Twitter is seen in this picture illustration made in Zenica

By Elizabeth Culliford

Twitter Inc will test sending users a prompt when they reply to a tweet using "offensive or hurtful language," in an effort to clean up conversations on the social media platform, the company said in a tweet on Tuesday.

When users hit "send" on their reply, they will be told if the words in their tweet are similar to those in posts that have been reported, and asked if they would like to revise it or not.

Twitter has long been under pressure to clean up hateful and abusive content on its platform, which are policed by users flagging rule-breaking tweets and by technology.

"We're trying to encourage people to rethink their behavior and rethink their language before posting because they often are in the heat of the moment and they might say something they regret," Sunita Saligram, Twitter's global head of site policy for trust and safety, said in an interview with Reuters.

Twitter's policies do not allow users to target individuals with slurs, racist or sexist tropes, or degrading content.

The company took action against almost 396,000 accounts under its abuse policies and more than 584,000 accounts under its hateful conduct policies between January and June of last year, according to its transparency report.

Asked whether the experiment would instead give users a playbook to find loopholes in Twitter's rules on offensive language, Saligram said that it was targeted at the majority of rule breakers who are not repeat offenders.

Twitter said the experiment, the first of its kind for the company, will start on Tuesday and last at least a few weeks. It will run globally but only for English-language tweets.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:34pEU to beef up scrutiny of money-laundering risks, adds Panama to list
RE
01:28p3M wins injunction against mask seller accused of price gouging
RE
01:23pWall Street jumps as energy shares rise, lockdowns ease
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:12pTwitter tests telling users their tweet replies may be offensive
RE
01:05pU.S. Services Businesses See Biggest Drop in Activity Since Last Recession
DJ
01:02pBanks lending firepower in pandemic may need reinforcing - BIS
RE
01:00pFed's Evans Hopeful for Second-Half Recovery, but Says A Lot Needs to Go Right
DJ
12:55pNew Children’s Book Opens Door for Dialogue About Grief and Death
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BP PLC : BP : Coronavirus pushes oil majors to biggest output cuts in 17 years
2CAC 40 : France's Total keeps dividend steady in 'exceptional circumstances'
3BARCLAYS PLC : Banks baffle investors as art meets science in accounting rule
4BNP PARIBAS : BNP PARIBAS : Press release 1Q20 results
5BMW AG : UK new car sales plunge 97% to lowest level since 1946

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group