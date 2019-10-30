Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Twitter to ban political ads, bowing to pressure on social media companies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 05:08pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed logo for Twitter is seen in this picture illustration made in Zenica

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc will ban political advertising on its platform next month, the company's chief executive said on Wednesday, as social media platforms face pressure to block attempts to steer elections with false information.

"We've made the decision to stop all political advertising on Twitter globally," said Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in a statement https://twitter.com/jack/status/1189634360472829952. "We believe political message reach should be earned, not bought."

Social media companies, including Twitter rival Facebook Inc face growing pressure to stop selling ads that spread inaccurate information.

Facebook has pledged efforts to deal with misinformation on its platform after Russian propaganda on that platform before the 2016 U.S. presidential election was seen to affect the outcome of that race, which was won by Donald Trump.

But Facebook made a decision to not fact-check ads run by politicians, drawing ire from Democratic candidates running in the 2020 presidential election such as former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Earlier this month, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg defended the company's policy, saying it did not want to stifle political speech.

Twitter's ban takes effect starting Nov. 22. Dorsey wrote on Twitter that paying for ads forces "targeted political messages on people" with a power that "brings significant risks to politics, where it can be used to influence votes to affect the lives of millions."

(Additional reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Richard Chang)

By Trevor Hunnicutt
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK -0.56% 188.25 Delayed Quote.44.41%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:21pBOJ may hold fire as softer yen, trade truce offer respite
RE
09:16pU.S. HANDLING OF TARIFFS RAISES APPEARANCE OF 'IMPROPER INFLUENCE' : watchdog
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:10pFed Cuts Rate for Third Time This Year, Signals Pause -- 3rd Update
DJ
09:08pTwitter to ban political ads, bowing to pressure on social media companies
RE
09:00pMetLife profit falls short on U.S., LatAm weakness
RE
08:58pBoeing CEO pummeled on compensation, 737 MAX flaws at U.S. hearing
RE
08:58pBoeing CEO pummeled on compensation, 737 MAX flaws at U.S. hearing
RE
08:58pBoeing CEO Muilenburg resists multiple calls for resignation
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : In the first nine months of the current financial year, the Volkswagen Group cont..
2BAYER AG : BAYER : says U.S. glyphosate plaintiffs more than double since July
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : PEUGEOT BOARD GIVES A GREEN LIGHT TO FCA TALKS: source
4DOW JONES 30 : Oil extends losses as U.S. stockpiles jump
5Major Saudi Arabian non-oil deals since 2016

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group