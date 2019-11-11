Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Twitter wants your feedback on its deepfake policy plans

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 02:41pm EST
Example of deepfake creation in London

Social media platform Twitter on Monday unveiled its plan for handling deepfake videos and other manipulated media, and called for feedback from the public.

In the run-up to the U.S. presidential election in November 2020, social platforms have been under pressure to tackle the threat of manipulated media, including deepfakes, which use artificial intelligence to create realistic videos in which a person appears to say or do something they did not.

Twitter's new proposal, laid out in a blog post, said it might place a notice next to tweets sharing "synthetic or manipulated media," warn people before they like or share such tweets, or add a link to a news story showing why various sources think the media is synthetic or manipulated.

The company also said it might remove tweets with such media if they were misleading and could threaten physical safety or lead to other serious harm.

It proposed defining synthetic and manipulated media as any photo, audio or video that has been "significantly altered or fabricated in a way that intends to mislead people or changes its original meaning." This would include either deepfakes or more manually doctored "shallowfakes."

Twitter last year banned deepfakes in the context of intimate media: its policy prohibits images or videos that digitally manipulate an individual's face onto another person's nude body.

While there has not been a well-crafted deepfake video with major political consequences in the United States, the potential for manipulated video to cause turmoil was demonstrated in May by a clip of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, manually slowed down to make her speech seem slurred.

After the Pelosi video, Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg was portrayed in a spoof video on Instagram in which he appears to say "whoever controls the data, controls the future." Facebook, which owns Instagram, did not to take down the video.

In July, U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff wrote to the CEOs of Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet Inc's Google asking for the companies' plans to handle the threat of deepfake images and videos ahead of the 2020 elections.

Twitter has opened its new proposal up for public input through a survey and tweets with the hashtag #TwitterPolicyFeedback until Nov. 27.

Last month, Amazon Inc's Amazon Web Services (AWS) said it would join Facebook and Microsoft Corp in their "Deepfake Detection Challenge," a contest to spur research into the area.

By Elizabeth Culliford
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM -0.83% 1771.5 Delayed Quote.18.90%
FACEBOOK -0.67% 189.588 Delayed Quote.45.58%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.08% 146.0861 Delayed Quote.43.70%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:40pCISC CANADIAN INSTITUTE OF STEEL CONSTRUCTION : Design Modules 4 and 5 – Straight and Curved Steel Girder Bridges
PU
03:39pUK's Javid says no need to extend Carney's term at Bank of England - Bloomberg
RE
03:36pSouthwest will speed up inspections of 38 used 737 airplanes after FAA concerns
RE
03:33pU.S. dollar lower on mixed trade signals
RE
03:32pU.S. dollar lower on mixed trade signals
RE
03:31pOPPENHEIMER TO HOST DISRUPTIVE INNOVATION SUMMIT : FinTech, Blockchain & AI
PR
03:16pDollar, stocks slip amid trade deal uncertainty
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:14pDollar, stocks slip amid trade deal uncertainty
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TeamViewer core profits rise 95% in first results since IPO
2FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit $30 billion, on track for record
3Dollar, stocks slip amid trade deal uncertainty
4Apple co-founder says Apple Card algorithm gave wife lower credit limit
5Oil slips as trade worries offset Cushing drawdown

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group