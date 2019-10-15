Two Alliant Advisers Make Repeat Appearance on Financial Times FT 401 List

Jay Laschinger and Aaron Pottichen join the nation’s top financial advisers specializing in defined contribution (DC) plans on prestigious list

Alliant Retirement Consulting, a division of Alliant Insurance Services, has announced that two of its advisers have been named Financial Times 401 Top Retirement Plan Advisers. The 2019 honorees are Senior Vice Presidents Jay Laschinger and Aaron Pottichen, both of whom are making repeat appearances on the list. The FT 401 recognizes the top financial advisers specializing in defined contribution (DC) retirement plans.

“Alliant’s continued presence on this elite list illuminates the excellence in service and market knowledge provided by our team of advisers,” said Kevin Overbey, Senior Executive Vice President and Senior Managing Director, Alliant Employee Benefits.

Financial advisers from across the U.S. applied for consideration, with applicants required to advise on at least $75 million in DC plan assets and have at least 20 percent of client assets in DC plans to be eligible. The applicants were then graded on six criteria: DC assets under management (AUM), growth rate in DC plan business, specialization in the DC business, experience advising on DC plans, industry certifications, and compliance record. Alliant advisers have now been featured on this prestigious list for several consecutive years.

The FT 401 list is produced independently by the Financial Times in collaboration with Ignites Research, a subsidiary of the FT that provides business intelligence on asset management.

About Alliant Insurance Services

Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, Alliant Insurance Services, Inc. provides property and casualty, workers’ compensation, employee benefits, underwriting, surety, and financial products and services to clients nationwide including public entities, tribal nations, healthcare, energy and marine, law firms, real estate, construction, financial institutions, agriculture, aviation, tech, and environmental. More information is available on the company’s website at alliant.com.

Established in 2002, Alliant Retirement Consulting is a division of Alliant Insurance Services, the nation’s largest specialty insurance brokerage firm. Alliant Retirement Consulting and Alliant Insurance Services are separate business entities. More information is available at alliantretirementconsulting.com. Branch addresses:

1120 Sanctuary Parkway, Suite 300

Alpharetta GA 30009

3600 N. Capital of Texas Hwy. Bldg B, Suite 200

Austin TX 78746

The Financial Times Top 401 Investment Advisers is an independent listing produced by the Financial Times. The FT 401 is based on data gathered from firms and verified by broker-dealer home offices, regulatory disclosures, and the FT's research. Qualifying advisers completed a questionnaire about the details of their practice and FT 401 added that information to their own research. Neither the brokerages nor the advisers pay a fee to The Financial Times in exchange for inclusion in the FT 401.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191015005954/en/