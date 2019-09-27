Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Two BMO Advisory Firms Pay Over $37 Million to Harmed Clients for Failing to Disclose Conflicts of Interest

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 06:25pm EDT

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2019) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that two BMO advisers have agreed to pay over $37 million to settle charges regarding their failure to tell clients about certain aspects of how the advisers selected investments in their retail investment advisory program, known as the Managed Asset Allocation Program (MAAP), which included the selection of more expensive investments from which BMO advisers profited.

According to the SEC’s order, when selecting investments for clients, BMO Harris Financial Advisors Inc. (BMO Harris) and BMO Asset Management Corp. (BMO Asset Mgmt) preferred mutual funds managed by BMO Asset Mgmt (proprietary funds) and invested approximately 50% of MAAP client assets in proprietary funds. This practice resulted in payment of additional management fees to BMO Asset Mgmt, however, the SEC’s order found that neither BMO adviser disclosed this practice or the associated conflict of interest to clients. Moreover, the SEC’s order found that, when considering mutual funds for MAAP, BMO Asset Mgmt evaluated the lower-cost institutional share class for both proprietary and non-proprietary funds, but the higher-cost, non-institutional share class for proprietary mutual funds always was selected for MAAP.

In addition, the SEC found that BMO Harris failed to disclose its conflicts of interest arising from investing MAAP client assets in higher-cost share classes of certain mutual funds, including funds managed by BMO Asset Mgmt, when lower-cost share classes were available. By selecting the higher-cost share classes, BMO Harris received revenue sharing payments and avoided paying certain transaction costs, while clients received lower returns on these investments.

“These BMO advisers repeatedly put their own financial interests ahead of clients by giving preference to their own mutual funds or selecting higher-cost share classes,” said C. Dabney O’Riordan, Co-Chief of the SEC Enforcement Division’s Asset Management Unit. “This is important information for an adviser to tell clients as it goes to the heart of the adviser-client relationship and will impact the clients’ returns.”

The SEC’s order finds that BMO Harris and BMO Asset Mgmt willfully violated Sections 206(2) and 206(4) of the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 and Rule 206(4)-7 thereunder. Without admitting or denying the SEC’s findings, BMO Harris and BMO Asset Mgmt agreed to cease and desist from committing or causing any future violations of these provisions, to pay disgorgement and prejudgment interest of $29.73 million, and to pay a civil penalty of $8.25 million, amounts which will be distributed to harmed investors, and to be censured. 

The SEC’s investigation was conducted by Asset Management Unit members John Farinacci, Jessica Neiterman, and Luke Pazicky, and supervised by Corey A. Schuster.


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:21pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Greenlane Holdings, Inc. To Contact The Firm
PR
07:19pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In ProPetro Holding Corp. To Contact The Firm
PR
07:18pMYGN LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. – MYGN
BU
07:18pNostalgiaCon's ‘80's Pop Culture Convention Unveils Final Roster of Concerts, Celebrities and Sessions
GL
07:15pROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Files First Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Eldorado Resorts, Inc. – ERI
GL
07:01pCOPPER LAKE RESOURCES : Appoints CFO
AQ
07:00pTrump considers delisting Chinese firms from U.S. markets - sources
RE
07:00pVMware and Carbon Black Announce Extension of Tender Offer
GL
07:00pROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Nektar Therapeutics Investors of Important October 18th Deadline in Securities Class Action - NKTR
GL
06:56pTRUMP CONSIDERS DELISTING CHINESE FIRMS FROM U.S. MARKETS : sources
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump considers delisting Chinese firms from U.S. markets - sources
2TRUMP CONSIDERS DELISTING CHINESE FIRMS FROM U.S. MARKETS: sources
3COPPER LAKE RESOURCES LTD : COPPER LAKE RESOURCES : Appoints CFO
4NESTLÉ S.A. : Nestle, P&G say they will miss 2020 deforestation goals
5KINCORA COPPER LTD : KINCORA COPPER : Issues Shares for Services

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group