Two Bit Circus : Hosts Series of Esports Tournaments

Inviting all ages and skill levels to join the excitement at the world’s first Micro-Amusement Park™

Two Bit Circus is teaming up with multiple partners to host a series of esports tournaments at their Micro-Amusement Park in downtown Los Angeles. The tournaments include games of all different types — from popular titles like Fortnite and Super Smash Bros., to indie favorites like Killer Queen. Two Bit Circus curated a diverse lineup to provide fun for everyone, and to encourage players of all kinds to come test their skills (or have some elbow-to-elbow fun discovering the lack thereof).

By hosting tournaments at the Micro-Amusement Park, Two Bit Circus aims to create a fun, casual atmosphere, different than that of a high-stakes, stadium-style competition. Two Bit Circus is like a community center of the future, where all ages, life stages, and interests can gather. With a plethora of entertainment options available in the 38k square-foot venue, the park is uniquely equipped to provide a great tournament experience for participants as well as onlookers.

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE WHEN WHAT DETAILS World of Tanks Tournament • Be the FIRST to play 4v4 on Hologate Thursday, June 13th • Win a HP Reverb VR Headset 6 pm • Cost to enter: $20 Saturday, June 15th Fortnite • Can enter individually or in pairs 1 pm • Cost to enter: Solo Entry: $15, Dual Entry: $30 Saturday, July 13th Mortal Kombat 11 • Ages 18 and over 1 pm • Cost to enter: $20 Saturday, August 3rd Killer Queen • Can enter in teams of 5 or individually 1 pm • Cost to enter: $5 Saturday, August 17th Super Smash Bros. • Win over $1000 in prizes 1 pm • Cost to enter: $20

For more information or to register for a tournament, visit www.twobitcircus.com.

About Two Bit Circus

Based in Los Angeles, Two Bit Circus is a community of entertainment and engineering enthusiasts who combine a love of technology with [mad] invention in pursuit of the future of fun. The company is opening the world’s first chain of micro-amusement parks. These 38,000 square foot sized entertainment complexes fuse the latest interactive technology with the wonder and spectacle of classic circus and carnival. The parks are a platform to showcase best-in-class immersive entertainment from all over the world, and are filled with unexpected social experiences that bring people together elbow-to-elbow to play, eat, drink, and generally experience life at highest resolution.

Architected for maximum social impact, Two Bit Circus supports a parallel 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Two Bit Circus Foundation. Its mission is to cultivate the next generation of inventors, advance environmental stewardship, and spur community engagement by providing schools and youth of all means with access to hands-on STEAM learning, modern maker tools, and upcycled materials.

For more information, visit www.twobitcircus.com or follow @TwoBitCircus and #TwoBitCircus.

