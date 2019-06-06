Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Two Bit Circus : Hosts Series of Esports Tournaments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 11:31am EDT

Inviting all ages and skill levels to join the excitement at the world’s first Micro-Amusement Park™

Two Bit Circus is teaming up with multiple partners to host a series of esports tournaments at their Micro-Amusement Park in downtown Los Angeles. The tournaments include games of all different types — from popular titles like Fortnite and Super Smash Bros., to indie favorites like Killer Queen. Two Bit Circus curated a diverse lineup to provide fun for everyone, and to encourage players of all kinds to come test their skills (or have some elbow-to-elbow fun discovering the lack thereof).

By hosting tournaments at the Micro-Amusement Park, Two Bit Circus aims to create a fun, casual atmosphere, different than that of a high-stakes, stadium-style competition. Two Bit Circus is like a community center of the future, where all ages, life stages, and interests can gather. With a plethora of entertainment options available in the 38k square-foot venue, the park is uniquely equipped to provide a great tournament experience for participants as well as onlookers.

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

 
WHEN         WHAT         DETAILS
 
World of Tanks Tournament

• Be the FIRST to play 4v4 on Hologate

Thursday, June 13th

• Win a HP Reverb VR Headset

6 pm

• Cost to enter: $20

 

Saturday, June 15th

Fortnite

• Can enter individually or in pairs

1 pm

• Cost to enter: Solo Entry: $15, Dual Entry: $30

 

Saturday, July 13th

Mortal Kombat 11

• Ages 18 and over

1 pm

• Cost to enter: $20

 

Saturday, August 3rd

Killer Queen

• Can enter in teams of 5 or individually

1 pm

• Cost to enter: $5

 

Saturday, August 17th

Super Smash Bros.

• Win over $1000 in prizes

1 pm

• Cost to enter: $20

 

For more information or to register for a tournament, visit www.twobitcircus.com.

About Two Bit Circus

Based in Los Angeles, Two Bit Circus is a community of entertainment and engineering enthusiasts who combine a love of technology with [mad] invention in pursuit of the future of fun. The company is opening the world’s first chain of micro-amusement parks. These 38,000 square foot sized entertainment complexes fuse the latest interactive technology with the wonder and spectacle of classic circus and carnival. The parks are a platform to showcase best-in-class immersive entertainment from all over the world, and are filled with unexpected social experiences that bring people together elbow-to-elbow to play, eat, drink, and generally experience life at highest resolution.

Architected for maximum social impact, Two Bit Circus supports a parallel 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Two Bit Circus Foundation. Its mission is to cultivate the next generation of inventors, advance environmental stewardship, and spur community engagement by providing schools and youth of all means with access to hands-on STEAM learning, modern maker tools, and upcycled materials.

For more information, visit www.twobitcircus.com or follow @TwoBitCircus and #TwoBitCircus.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:44aTRANSAT AT : Air Transat announces the new features of its winter 2019-2020 flight program
AQ
11:44aACGME Announces Second Cycle of Funding Recipients for Resident-Led Back to Bedside Initiative
PR
11:44aMONEDA LATAM CORPORATE BOND FUND : Declares Distributions
AQ
11:43aAUSNUTRIA DAIRY : Connected Transaction in relation to Subscription of Convertible Bonds
PU
11:43aKEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Announces World-Class Panel of Judges for IoT Innovation Challenge more+
PU
11:43aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : MedMen Says Lawsuit Filed By Early Investors Voluntarily Dismissed; Plaintiffs Now Seeking Arbitration
PU
11:43aL'ORÉAL LAUNCHES "MYT : Make Your Technology" its first Tech incubator
PU
11:43aTATNEFT' : TATNEFT Charity Foundation and Rusfond Signed a Cooperation Agreement
PU
11:43aW H IRELAND : WHIreland Wealth Management wins further Wealth Adviser award
PU
11:42aFailed FCA-Renault deal exposes limits of French industrial intervention
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1France seeks to fend off blame for FCA-Renault deal collapse
2CHINA MINMETALS RARE EARTH CO LTD : China rare earth prices soar on their potential role in trade war
3CMC MARKETS PLC : CMC Markets chief says worst is over after profit plunges 90%
4RÉMY COINTREAU : REMY COINTREAU : China's thirst for cognac helps Remy top profit forecasts
5CAPGEMINI : CAPGEMINI : 5G in Industrial Operations

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About