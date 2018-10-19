Two Bit Circus : Micro-Amusement Park™ Hosts Media Day on October 23

New Travel And Tourism Destination Now Open in DTLA

Two Bit Circus, the world's first Micro-Amusement Park™, located in the Downtown Los Angeles Arts District, is hosting a Media Day on Tuesday, October 23, 2018, and all members of the media are invited to attend. The world’s first Micro-Amusement Park features the latest in immersive entertainment, including multi-person virtual reality, narrative-based escape/story rooms, indie arcades, an interactive game show theater, a full restaurant/bar and more, making it a new, premier entertainment destination in Los Angeles.

WHAT:

Media Day includes: Guided tour of the 38k square-foot Micro-Amusement Park. Sampling of Two Bit Circus’ farm-to-circus menu and signature cocktails. Meet Executive Chef Scott Smith and learn about his choices and methods in creating a circus-forward menu of delectable treats that resonate with today’s palette and tastes. Take part in The Wine Tasting Game Show and test your inner sommelier and Mad Lib skills in a new, interactive experience. Complimentary pass to explore all the circus has to offer. Try your hand in the Carnival Midway, get lost in space in a Story Room, battle a dragon in The Arena, and immerse yourself in one of our Club01 Game Show Experiences.



SCHEDULE: Tuesday, October 23rd 1 pm - Arrive 1:30 pm - 2:15 pm - Tour of Park 2:15 pm - Farm-to-Circus Food & Signature Cocktails 3:15 pm - Free play begins 5 pm - Park opens to public

The park will open to the public at 5 pm, but we will have a limited number of spots reserved at our most popular attractions for media. A complimentary play card/pass will be provided. Here is a link to our media kit.

What is a Micro-Amusement Park, you ask?

It is a brand new type of social playspace. In the freshly redesigned building, Two Bit Circus brings people of all ages together, elbow-to-elbow, to play amid an ever-changing landscape of immersive entertainment.

About Two Bit Circus

Two Bit Circus is a location-based entertainment company searching for the future of fun. The company operates micro-amusement parks filled with a variety of social entertainment and is known for combining the wonder and spectacle of the traditional carnival with the latest in immersive technology. The team of artists, inventors, educators and performers build social games and experiences that aim to inspire, engage and reinvent the way people play.

