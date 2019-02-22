Two Bit Circus : to Host GamesBeat Summit 2019

GamesBeat’s LA Conference to be held at World’s First Micro-Amusement Park™

Two Bit Circus, the world's first Micro-Amusement Park™ located in the Downtown Los Angeles Arts District, is hosting GamesBeat Summit 2019. To be held on April 23 and April 24, GamesBeat Summit will bring together the hottest game developers and publishers, as well as industry CEOs, executives, marketers and venture capitalists. The spotlight of this year’s GamesBeat Summit will focus on building and enabling the communities that boost the staying power and hit status of games.

Two Bit Circus provides the latest in immersive entertainment, including multi-person virtual reality, narrative-based escape/story rooms, indie arcades, an interactive game show theater, a full restaurant/bar and more, making it the perfect location to gather the gaming industry.

“We’ll be taking full advantage of the environment by integrating contests and team play for all to participate in,” acclaimed video games journalist Dean Takahashi wrote in his VentureBeat article about the event.

Located in Downtown LA’s Art District, Two Bit Circus is offering a space for creative innovation in an area centered on arts and technology. Two Bit Circus serves as a platform for interactive entertainment and games, bringing developers and players alike into one engaging environment. The GamesBeat Summit theme this year is Building Gaming Communities, or establishing sustainable, positive gaming in the industry, and Two Bit Circus is poised to aid in those efforts.

“We look forward to hosting the event and hearing game developers’ creative takes on the future of gaming,” Brent Bushnell, CEO of Two Bit Circus, said. “From advances in VR/AR to immersive theater experiences and everything in between, the technology behind gaming and its social landscape are changing. And what better way to explore those concepts than at a gaming destination?”

Tickets

A limited number of discounted tickets for this exciting event are available with an exclusive Two Bit Circus promo code GB2BIT or following this link http://bit.ly/2bitgamesbeat.

What is a Micro-Amusement Park, you ask?

It is a brand new type of social playspace. In the freshly redesigned building, Two Bit Circus brings people of all ages together, elbow-to-elbow, to play amid an ever-changing landscape of immersive entertainment.

About Two Bit Circus

Based in Los Angeles, Two Bit Circus is a community of entertainment and engineering enthusiasts who combine a love of technology with [mad] invention in pursuit of the future of fun. The company just opened the world’s first micro-amusement park–38,000 square feet of fun–which fuses the latest immersive technology with the wonder and spectacle of a classic circus and carnival. The park is a platform to showcase best-in-class immersive entertainment from all over the world, and is filled with unexpected social experiences that bring people together elbow-to-elbow to play, eat, and drink.

Designed for maximum social impact, Two Bit Circus supports a parallel nonprofit organization, Two Bit Circus Foundation. Its mission is to cultivate the next generation of inventors, advance environmental stewardship, and spur community engagement by providing schools and youths of all means with access to hands-on STEAM learning.

For more information, visit www.twobitcircus.com or follow @TwoBitCircus.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190222005057/en/