Two Blue Diamond Resorts Earn Green Globe's Gold Member Status for Sustainability Practices

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fifth consecutive year, Royalton White Sands and CHIC Punta Cana received their Green Globe certifications for their ongoing commitment to sustainability. The leading worldwide certification and performance improvement program, Green Globe, awarded both Blue Diamond Resorts’ properties with Gold Member status for their five successive years of sustainability certifications through the Green Globe program.



Since opening its doors in 2014, CHIC Punta Cana has grown as a leader in sustainable tourism, aiming to minimize the impact of its operations on the environment by implementing innovative sustainability practices and adhering to internationally accepted criteria. CHIC’s sustainability efforts include beach cleanups, comprehensive recycling programs, sustainability training sessions and community outreach activities.

Royalton White Sands has demonstrated its ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability by incorporating sustainable practices into its daily operations and facilitating social outreach initiatives to support the local community of Montego Bay. In 2018, Royalton Luxury Resorts further strengthened its commitment to environmental sustainability by incorporating the innovative Vero Water® technology into the guest experience at resort bars and restaurants across all Royalton, CHIC by Royalton, and Hideaway at Royalton hotels to eliminate the need for single-use plastic water bottles.

The internationally recognized program, Green Globe , certifies hotels and resorts in four pillars of sustainability, including Sustainable Management, Cultural Heritage, Environmental preservation and Social/Economic efforts. CHIC Punta Cana and Royalton White Sands were awarded Green Globe’s Gold Member status for meeting the criteria within the Green Globe Standard for Travel and Tourism, a framework comprised of more than 380 compliance indicators across 44 unique certifications, for five consecutive years.

Since its inception in 2011, Blue Diamond Resorts has curated an impressive portfolio encompassing 47 properties, exceeding 15,500 rooms in ten countries. Taking a proactive approach to differentiating brands under each market’s demands, the resort management company caters to a range of budgets and interests from adult-only elegant getaways to fun-filled family vacations. Award-winning, All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts offers signature amenities including All-In Connectivity™, modern Sports Event Guarantee™ and in-suite wellness elements. Royalton Luxury Resorts’ adults-only sub-brands include Hideaway at Royalton, an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations, plus the stylish All Exclusive™ CHIC by Royalton . In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril provides those over 21 with an upscale and luxurious naturist vacation along with a secluded shore for the utmost privacy. Memories Resorts & Spa offers a vacation designed to impress the entire family, featuring on-site splash parks and a popular kids club with famous themed characters, Toopy & Binoo™, while Starfish Resorts provides amazing value for customers in convenient locations. Planet Hollywood Hotels and Resorts invites guests to Vacation Like A Star™ with an engaging and interactive experience, plus famous pop culture items from movies, music and sports. Mystique Resorts , a boutique-style resort collection, offers personalized vacations in strikingly beautiful locals full of endless adventures.

To learn more about Blue Diamond Resorts, please visit www.bluediamondresorts.com .

