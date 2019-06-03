Log in
Two Community Banks Officially Merge June 1

06/03/2019 | 07:03pm EDT

State Bank of Cross Plains Grows to 15 Locations in Three Counties

Effective as of June 1, State Bank of Cross Plains (SBCP) and Union Bank & Trust Company (UB&T) officially began operating as one organization on June 1. The merged financial institutions will expand SBCP’s presence from 10 locations in Dane County to a combined 15 locations operating in Dane, Rock, and Green counties, with total assets topping $1.25 billion.

SBCP’s President, Jim Tubbs and former UB&T President Steve Eager report very little disruption to the customers and the communities familiar with both banks:

  • Nothing changes regarding loans.
  • Relationships handled by either bank’s Wealth Management group will continue to be handled in the same professional manner as always.
  • The Agricultural Services division has grown.

“I’ve known the leaders at SBCP for decades and have always respected them,” shares Eager. “When my family chose to reduce our level of involvement at UB&T, it gave us all peace of mind to know we could hand the reins over to another bank who also believes in growing local businesses and truly cares about helping the people and families who live and work in these communities.”

SBCP offers a full range of business and personal financial services, including business, real estate, agricultural, and consumer lending, crop insurance, wealth management, and financial advisory services.


© Business Wire 2019
