Two Fed Officials Explain Why They Dissented at FOMC Meeting -- Update

09/20/2019 | 09:43am EDT

By Michael S. Derby

Two of three Federal Reserve officials who opposed this week's central bank rate cut explained on Friday why they disagree with the path their colleagues are now following.

James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, said he wanted a bigger rate cut than the quarter percentage move the central bank delivered. In a separate statement, Boston Fed leader Eric Rosengren said lower rates are unwarranted right now and could bring on financial instability.

"Lowering the target range for the federal funds rate by 50 basis points at this time would provide insurance against further declines in expected inflation and a slowing economy subject to elevated downside risks," Mr. Bullard said in defense of his Federal Open Market Committee meeting vote.

"It is prudent risk management, in my view, to cut the policy rate aggressively now and then later increase it should the downside risks not materialize," he said.

Mr. Bullard's dovish dissent was outnumbered by the hawkish outlooks of the other two dissenters. In addition to Mr. Rosengren, Kansas City Fed leader Esther George also wanted to keep rates steady.

Mr. Rosengren said "additional monetary stimulus is not needed for an economy where labor markets are already tight, and risks further inflating the prices of risky assets and encouraging households and firms to take on too much leverage." He added, "while risks clearly exist related to trade and geopolitical concerns, lowering rates to address uncertainty is not costless."

The triple dissent was the first since the September 2016 FOMC. All three dissents this week were expected. The Boston and Kansas City Fed leaders dissented against the July rate cut, while Mr. Bullard dissented in June when the Fed held rates steady.

Mr. Bullard said risks of an economic slowdown are growing, and he noted the Fed's target-rate range, which now stands at between 1.75% and 2%, is higher than other major nations. Mr. Bullard also said a bigger rate cut now would help speed a return to 2% inflation.

Mr. Bullard said that while his vote went against the consensus, he remains confident that his colleagues "will continue to monitor economic developments and respond accordingly as economic circumstances dictate."

Financial markets continue to expect an additional rate cut this year, although Fed officials have provided little guidance thus far on that outlook, in a time of considerable uncertainty and unpredictable events.

The wave of dissents seen at this week's Fed meeting are emblematic of the challenge Fed officials face right now in charting the right course for monetary policy.

Write to Michael S. Derby at michael.derby@wsj.com

