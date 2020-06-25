Two Georgia Facilities are First to Achieve GBAC STAR™ Facility Accreditation for Commitment to Cleaning, Disinfection and Infection Prevention

The Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC), a Division of ISSA, today announced that the Georgia World Congress Center and Dinner in a Dash are the first organizations to achieve GBAC STAR™ facility accreditation. The GBAC STAR program helps commercial and public facilities of all sizes establish and carry out a systematic approach to cleaning, disinfection and infection prevention.

“Congratulations are in order for the Georgia World Congress Center and Dinner in a Dash, which have both put time and energy into reviewing their cleaning procedures alongside GBAC STAR’s criteria,” said GBAC Executive Director Patricia Olinger. “We look forward to the many accreditations that will follow as other organizations seek third party validation from GBAC.”

Boasting more than 4 million square feet of total space, Georgia World Congress Center features 1.5 million square feet of flexible exhibit space, and is one of only a few venues to offer more than 1 million square feet of contiguous exhibition space. As the world’s largest LEED certified convention center, GWCC welcomes more than 1 million visitors annually. GWCC was among the first convention centers in the country to commit to achieving GBAC STAR certification to make future gatherings safer.

“We are honored to be pacing the industry by achieving GBAC STAR accreditation,” said Frank Poe, executive director of Georgia World Congress Center Authority. “Although events will look different moving forward, our commitment to our customers, show attendees, and team members that the highest cleaning and disinfection protocols are being implemented at GWCC hasn’t changed. We would expect nothing less of ourselves and for our facility.”

In 2012, Julie and Mike Cook sought a way to make dinnertime easier and more enjoyable for their community. They founded Dinner in a Dash in Monroe, Ga., which allows customers to pick up delicious homecooked meals for busy weeknights and weekends. With six employees and just about 1,500 square feet of space, Dinner in a Dash was built as a to-go concept and doesn’t have dine-in customers. However, the family-owned company saw the GBAC STAR program as an opportunity to provide additional reassurance in uncertain times.

“Our employees and customers are the heart of our business,” said Julie Cook, co-founder, Dinner in a Dash. “Achieving GBAC STAR accreditation further showcases our dedication to cleanliness and the people who have helped our business become what it is today.”

Facilities and organizations in 30 countries are adopting the GBAC STAR program to ensure they follow best practices in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. These include professional sports venues, hotels, restaurants, convention centers, airports, churches and more.

“With the threat of coronavirus still high in many areas, people want assurance that facilities are taking extra precautions to enhance cleanliness and safety,” said ISSA Executive Director John Barrett. “Whether an organization has space for millions or just a few employees, GBAC STAR will continue to be an important indicator of a facility’s thoroughness around cleaning, disinfection and infection prevention.”

To learn more about GBAC STAR accreditation criteria and access an application, visit www.gbac.org.

To view additional committed facilities and supporters, visit https://gbac.issa.com/gbac-star-facilities-and-supporters/.

About GBAC, a Division of ISSA

Composed of international leaders in the field of microbial-pathogenic threat analysis, mitigation, response and recovery, the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC), a Division of ISSA, provides training, guidance, accreditation, certification, crisis management assistance and leadership to government, commercial and private entities looking to mitigate, quickly address and/or recover from biological threats and real-time crises. The organization’s services include biorisk management program assessment and training, Forensic Restoration® response and remediation, the GBAC STAR™ facility accreditation program, training and certification of individuals and consulting for building owners and facility managers. For more information, visit www.gbac.org.

About ISSA

With more than 9,300 members—including distributors, manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, wholesalers, building service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners and associated service members—ISSA is the world’s leading trade association for the cleaning industry. The association is committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment and an improved bottom line. Headquartered in Northbrook, Ill., USA, the association has regional offices in Mainz, Germany; Whitby, Canada; Parramatta, Australia; Seoul, South Korea; and Shanghai, China. For more information about ISSA, visit www.issa.com or call 800-225-4772 (North America) or 847-982-0800.

