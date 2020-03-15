Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Two Goldman Sachs employees test positive for coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/15/2020 | 11:12am EDT

Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Sunday two of its employees were diagnosed with coronavirus.

The investment bank said it received confirmation on Friday that an employee in its Plumtree Court office in London tested positive for coronavirus and another employee in Sydney.

The London employee has not been in the office since March 9, and remains in isolation at home, the company said in an email https://www.goldmansachs.com/media-relations/in-the-news/current/15-mar-2020-confirmed-case.html to its employees.

Goldman has notified those who had recent close contact with the person.

"All other employees can work as normal on Monday," it added.

A Goldman spokesman confirmed that there will be no disruption to its trading operations.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Lisa Shumaker)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:26aU.S. Treasury to Help Advance Funds to Employers for Paid Sick Leave
DJ
11:17aCENTRAL BANK OF BAHRAIN : CBB Monthly Statistical Bulletin January 2020 (March 15th, 2020)
PU
11:12aTwo Goldman Sachs employees test positive for coronavirus
RE
11:06aMnuchin says U.S. coronavirus aid bill cost should be significant, not huge
RE
11:02aFord to shut Spanish factory for one week due to coronavirus outbreak
RE
10:28aOil giants set work-at-home rules for offices, health checks for critical staff
RE
09:59aHaven assets losing their mojo in virus-stricken market
RE
09:49aItaly to take full control of Alitalia as virus hits sale plan - report
RE
09:33aThe plumbing behind world's financial markets is creaking. Loudly.
RE
09:19aAramco to cut capital spending over coronavirus; 2019 profits plunge
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Germany tries to stop U.S. from luring away firm seeking coronavirus vaccine
2American Airlines cutting international flights by 75% amid demand collapse
3APPLE INC. : Apple, some U.S. retailers close stores to contain virus
4AIR FRANCE-KLM : AIR FRANCE KLM : Dutch government to do 'everything it takes' to keep KLM going
5MORGAN STANLEY : MORGAN STANLEY : Capital Partners to Sell Vet Hospital Business, Say Sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group