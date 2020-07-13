Two MJH Life Sciences™ Publications Sponsor Student Award at 70th Los Angeles County Science and Engineering Fair

Lydia Neguse of California Academy of Mathematics and Science School received the Most Outstanding Female in Chemistry or Chemical Analysis award

Spectroscopy® and LCGC™ , two MJH Life Sciences™ publications, are proud to announce that Lydia Neguse, a junior at California Academy of Mathematics and Science School in Carson, won the 2020 Most Outstanding Female in Chemistry or Chemical Analysis award at the Los Angeles County Science and Engineering Fair, held virtually Friday, March 20. Neguse’s project titled “Characterization of Lattice Distortion in SrTiO 3 Grown on LSAT Substrate Through Quantitative STEM Analysis” also received high marks in the chemistry category for all participants in grades 9-12.

“We are so honored to be part of the Los Angeles County Science and Engineering Fair this year,” Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, said. “The Most Outstanding Female in Chemistry or Chemical Analysis award recognizes the importance of young female scientists who represent the next generation of the profession, and we congratulate Lydia on her accomplishments and outstanding success in the field of chemistry.”

The award was given for the most outstanding project in chemistry or chemical analysis by a female student in grades 9-12. In her winning project, Neguse worked to characterize the chemical compounds of STO and LSAT. STO is an acronym for strontium titanate, an oxide of strontium and titanium having the chemical formula SrTiO 3 . LSAT consists of the elements lanthanum, strontium, aluminum and tantalum manufactured as a hard, optically transparent oxide with the chemical formula (LaAlO 3 ) 0.3 (Sr 2 TaAlO 6 ) 0.7 . Neguse sought to determine if there is a significant and measurable difference for Ti distribution between STO-STO and STO-LSAT composite structures.

For her project, Neguse created STO-STO and STO-LSAT films using molecular beam epitaxy and cut them to a workable size using a focused ion beam. She then measured cross-sectional images of the films using high-angle annular dark field-scanning transmission electron microscopy (HAADF-STEM) procedures while operating the STEM system at 200 kilovolts. From these images she constructed a map of vectors showing displacement of expected positions of Ti atoms. Neguse concluded that the Ti overall displacement, standard deviation of displacement and preferential direction were greater for STO-LSAT than for STO-STO. Overall, the project demonstrated an understanding of performing a complete characterization experiment on complex optical materials.

Neguse gives credit for assistance in her winning project to her lab group, Stemmer Lab, and to the group’s respective principal investigator, Susanne Stemmer—and to her mentor, Salva Salmani Rezaie.

