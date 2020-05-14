Two Months Into Pandemic, Millions of Workers Continue Filing Unemployment Claims

By Sarah Chaney and Gwynn Guilford

Two months into disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic, millions of U.S. workers continue to apply for unemployment benefits each week.

More than 33 million Americans have filed unemployment claims in the seven weeks since the coronavirus led to widespread business closures in mid-March, and economists expect another 3 million filed last week.

The number of Americans seeking jobless aid is still at historically high levels but has subsided since an initial surge in layoffs drove claims up to a weekly peak of nearly 7 million at the end March.

"The numbers are very high, but they're stepping down every week, and I see no reason why that decline in filings wouldn't continue," said Keith Hall, chief economist for the Council of Economic Advisers under former President George W. Bush. "Employers are likely poised to bring people back, but right now we're in a holding pattern."

States including Utah, Texas and Indiana have lifted some business restrictions enacted earlier in the crisis to slow the spread of coronavirus. Governors are seeking to increase testing capacity and build contact-tracing teams as they move toward easing their lockdowns.

Meanwhile, the ranks of workers drawing on unemployment insurance continues to grow as states process applications. In the week that ended April 25, 22.6 million Americans received unemployment payments, up from 18 million the week before and the highest in records dating back to 1967.

Jilma Guevara is one person who has drawn such on benefits after losing work because of the pandemic.

Until March, Ms. Guevara conducted cargo security at Miami International Airport, ensuring that nothing illegal or dangerous was loaded onto flights operated by American Airlines Group Inc. On March 23, 10 minutes before her shift ended, she was laid off by her employer, Eulen America.

The next day, Ms. Guevara, who earned around $17 an hour, said she spent 12 1/2 hours online trying to apply for unemployment benefits before her application finally went through.

After a month, the unemployment checks started to arrive at the end of April, putting Ms. Guevara, age 58, on firmer footing. But she sees few possibilities for a new job, either right now or when the extra $600 a week of federal unemployment benefits expires at the end of July.

"I think I can't go anywhere because everything is the same everywhere," she said.

Adam Kamins, director of economic research at Moody's Analytics, said Thursday's jobless claims report could provide a glimpse at how state reopenings are influencing unemployment numbers.

"I don't think we'll be able to draw conclusions yet because there's a lot of noise in data, and other factors are at play," he said. "But it may start to point us in the direction of understanding what the upside to reopening is."

Many states are receiving applications under a provision of a federal stimulus bill that allows workers who were largely ineligible for benefits before the pandemic, including independent contractors and self-employed people, to apply for unemployment benefits. About 1.4 million individuals across the U.S. had filed such unemployment claims between April 19 and May 2, according to the Labor Department. Because those claims aren't seasonally adjusted, they are excluded from the main claims figures.

State labor departments have been reallocating staff from other departments to process jobless claims and answer phone calls during the economic crisis. Some have turned to tech giants including Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc.'s Google for new technology to handle the historic number of claims. Such efforts helped Rhode Island begin rolling out a federal unemployment program faster than other states, and Kansas to field more calls than earlier in the crisis.

Many Americans, like Sheryl Gillard of Charleston, S.C., are still waiting to receive their unemployment benefits.

Ms. Gillard, 62, lost her customer-service position at a college bookstore in mid-March when Trident Technical College in Charleston shut down.

She said she still has yet to receive her first payment after submitting her application for unemployment benefits near the end of March. She has started searching for a new job and is open to working in the medical field.

"In the meantime, where are these benefits we were supposed to be getting?" she said. "I'm just furious, honestly."

Ms. Gillard said she is thankful for members of her church who have been giving her money while she is jobless and waiting for unemployment payments, which she hopes to receive before her next car bill comes due.

A spokeswoman for South Carolina's labor department said that it has received more than 453,000 claims in the past seven weeks and that most have been processed within three weeks.

--Lauren Weber contributed to this article.

