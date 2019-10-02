Two More SEC Alumni Further Bolster Murphy & McGonigle's Premier Trading & Markets Counseling Practice

WASHINGTON, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial services law firm Murphy & McGonigle announced today the addition of a talented two-lawyer team, both former SEC lawyers, to its leading Trading & Markets Counseling practice. Jack P. Drogin, Deputy Leader, Financial Markets and Products Practice Group at a leading national law firm, and Mark M. Attar, a partner in the same practice and firm, have joined Murphy & McGonigle in its Washington, DC office.

The addition of Mr. Drogin and Mr. Attar bring to 18 the number of former SEC lawyers now housed at Murphy & McGonigle. "We have one of the top Trading & Markets practices in the United States," said James Murphy, Chairman and Co-Founder of Murphy & McGonigle. "With the addition of Jack and Mark, our firm is now in the position of having perhaps the strongest Trading & Markets practice in the industry, despite our being a mid-sized law firm."

Mr. Drogin previously spent 10 years at the SEC, first as a Branch Chief, Office of Self-Regulatory Oversight, and culminating as Assistant Director, Office of Market Supervision. Mr. Attar brings 12 years of SEC experience to the firm, having served as Senior Special Counsel and Branch Chief in the Division of Trading and Markets' Office of Broker-Dealer Finances. He also advises sponsors of exchange traded products on listed and trading fund shares, and advisers to private funds.

Mr. Drogin represents and counsels broker-dealers, investment advisers and clearing agencies on SEC and staff initiatives governing traditional securities, derivative products, and cryptocurrency. He received the SEC Chairman's Award for Excellence during his tenure at the SEC.

"I am very excited to join such a focused group of lawyers, many of whom I have known since my time at the SEC," said Mr. Drogin. "I can better protect my clients' interests, while promoting their initiatives, with the talented team of financial services lawyers Murphy & McGonigle has assembled."

Mr. Attar represents and counsels broker-dealers on all aspects of their business, including examination and enforcement, with a particular focus on SEC and SRO financial and operational rules, including rules relating to net capital, customer protection, books and records, reporting, and risk assessment. He advises companies active in the digital asset business, rating agencies, and investment advisers, and has expertise helping firms satisfy their independent consultant undertakings with regulators. He was honored with a number of awards during his time at the SEC.

"Because the financial services sector is so competitive, I have been impressed by Murphy & McGonigle's ability to steadily build its reputation in a relatively short time," said Mr. Attar. "I look forward to practicing law with colleagues who have experience in virtually every aspect of financial services law."

Murphy & McGonigle has been rated a National Tier One law firm in Securities Regulation by U.S. News – Best Law Firms for eight consecutive years. Chambers USA has said, "A busy broker-dealer practice that continues to consolidate its position in the marketplace."

About Murphy & McGonigle:

Murphy & McGonigle serves the litigation, enforcement defense, and regulatory counseling needs of clients across the full spectrum of the financial services industry – from national banks, broker-dealers, investment advisers, and hedge funds, to national and international securities markets and exchanges. Many of the firm's partners formerly served in senior positions at the US Department of Justice, SEC, FINRA, CFTC, and the New York State Department of Financial Services, and several served in senior executive positions in major financial institutions on Wall Street.

Media Contact

Mark Curran

212.880.3989

mcurran@mmlawus.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/two-more-sec-alumni-further-bolster-murphy--mcgonigles-premier-trading--markets-counseling-practice-300930000.html

SOURCE Murphy & McGonigle, P.C.