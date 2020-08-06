Two New Codes of Practice Published

Atlantic Canada Offshore Petroleum Industry Safe Lifting Practice Respecting the Design, Operation and Maintenance of Materials Handling Equipment

The Safe Lifting Practice is a Code of Practice developed to assist those with responsibilities under the Accord Acts to better understand best practices and expectations related to materials handling equipment and safe lifting operations on Marine Installations and Structures operating in the Atlantic Canada offshore area. The aim is to prevent injury by providing a document to assist operators, employers and other workplace parties to comply with legislative and regulatory requirements.

Code of Practice for Transportation of Employees by Helicopter to or From a Workplace in the Offshore Petroleum Industry - East Coast Canada

This Code of Practice has been developed to provide practical and consistent information with respect to occupational health and safety best practices, standards and legislation for helicopter transportation in the Atlantic Canada offshore area. The aim is to provide a document to assist operators, employers and other workplace parties, including helicopter service providers, in complying with legislative and regulatory requirements.