Two New Invasive Species Expected to Increase in Population This Fall

The National Pest Management Association warns homeowners of the presence of spotted lanternflies and longhorned ticks

Fall is here and the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) is warning homeowners of two lesser-known insects that are likely to be spotted throughout the season. Residents of the Northeast region are already dealing with spotted lanternflies on their properties in large numbers and are also at-risk for longhorned tick encounters.

“I’ve spoken to multiple people who are dealing with invasive spotted lanternfly issues in their yards — these invasive insects can cause massive damage to the trees and fruit crops on our properties, and can be quite the nuisance,” said Cindy Mannes, vice president of public affairs for NPMA. “Be sure to take the preventative measures to make both the inside and outside of your home less attractive to insects — a good routine at the turn of seasons.”

Spotted lanternflies have already started to lay their eggs and infest plants — especially sweet and woody plants — in Pennsylvania. Neighboring states should keep an eye out, as these invasive insects are known to spread quickly. A key sign of an infestation is the black mold they leave behind on trees caused by the honeydew they produce. While these insects offer no threat to human life, they can quickly destroy landscaping. If an infestation is suspected, homeowners should contact their local United States Department of Agriculture extension office or State Plant Regulatory Office to have the specimen identified properly.

The longhorned tick originated from East Asia and was first discovered in New Jersey in 2017. Recently, this tick species has been found in Connecticut, Pennsylvania and New York. Longhorned ticks have the ability to reproduce without a mate, allowing them to spread quickly and reach high population levels. Keep yourself safe from ticks this fall by checking yourself and your pets after being outdoors, covering all body parts when walking through grassy areas and applying an EPA-registered insect repellent containing DEET.

“We’re still in the process of learning more about this tick species and the impact they will have in the U.S., but we do know that longhorned ticks have been known to transmit diseases in other countries and that tick prevention remains extremely important even post-summer,” added Mannes.

To learn more about these invasive species, prevention tips and how to contact a licensed pest control professional, visit PestWorld.org.

About the National Pest Management Association

The NPMA, a non-profit organization with more than 5,500 members, was established in 1933 to support the pest management industry’s commitment to the protection of public health, food and property from the diseases and dangers of pests. For more information, visit PestWorld.org or follow @PestWorld on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181011005847/en/