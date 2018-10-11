Two New Invasive Species Expected to Increase in Population This Fall

Fall is here and the National
Pest Management Association (NPMA) is warning homeowners of two
lesser-known insects that are likely to be spotted throughout the
season. Residents of the Northeast region are already dealing with
spotted lanternflies on their properties in large numbers and are also
at-risk for longhorned tick encounters.
“I’ve spoken to multiple people who are dealing with invasive spotted
lanternfly issues in their yards — these invasive insects can cause
massive damage to the trees and fruit crops on our properties, and can
be quite the nuisance,” said Cindy Mannes, vice president of public
affairs for NPMA. “Be sure to take the preventative measures to make
both the inside and outside of your home less attractive to insects — a
good routine at the turn of seasons.”
Spotted lanternflies have already started to lay their eggs and infest
plants — especially sweet and woody plants — in Pennsylvania.
Neighboring states should keep an eye out, as these invasive insects are
known to spread quickly. A key sign of an infestation is the black mold
they leave behind on trees caused by the honeydew they produce. While
these insects offer no threat to human life, they can quickly destroy
landscaping. If an infestation is suspected, homeowners should contact
their local United States Department of Agriculture extension office or
State Plant Regulatory Office to have the specimen identified properly.
The longhorned tick originated from East Asia and was first discovered
in New Jersey in 2017. Recently, this tick species has been found in
Connecticut, Pennsylvania and New York. Longhorned ticks have the
ability to reproduce without a mate, allowing them to spread quickly and
reach high population levels. Keep yourself safe from ticks this fall by
checking yourself and your pets after being outdoors, covering all body
parts when walking through grassy areas and applying
an EPA-registered insect repellent containing DEET.
“We’re still in the process of learning more about this tick species and
the impact they will have in the U.S., but we do know that longhorned
ticks have been known to transmit diseases in other countries and that
tick prevention remains extremely important even post-summer,” added
Mannes.
To learn more about these invasive species, prevention tips and how to
contact a licensed pest control professional, visit PestWorld.org.
