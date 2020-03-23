Two Regional Fed Chiefs Lay Out Aggressive Coronavirus Response -- Update

By Michael S. Derby

Two regional Federal Reserve bank leaders are offering their own takes on what the U.S. central bank and other parts of the government need to do to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

In an interview on the television news program 60 Minutes, aired Sunday, Minneapolis Fed leader Neel Kashkari drew on his experience leading government bailout efforts during the financial crisis to say the government needs to be as aggressive as it can be to keep the economy afloat.

"Whether it's health-care policy makers, fiscal policy makers, which means Congress or the Federal Reserve, we should all be erring on the side of overreacting to try to avoid the worst economic outcomes," Mr. Kashkari said. "So my advice to Congress as they're designing their programs to help workers and to help small businesses, err on being generous."

When it comes to the Fed, the central bank is pursuing an unprecedented effort to support the economy, with rates slashed to near zero, joined with a slew of emergency lending programs. Early Monday, the Fed moved to extend its bond-buying efforts and start an effort that will get credit to private businesses, too.

In the wake of that announcement, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis leader James Bullard said U.S. economic activity may need to fall by half to protect Americans from coronavirus risks. He also recommended that elected leaders declare a "National Pandemic Adjustment Period," which would allow the government to pursue special support efforts.

"We need to throttle back the U.S. economy to produce at only half its normal pace," Mr. Bullard said in an essay published on his website. As this reduction in activity is needed to help reduce the health threat and limit the spread of illness related to the coronavirus, Mr. Bullard said, "it would be inappropriate to characterize that outcome as a recession because it is undertaken intentionally to meet public health objectives."

On a related note, he said that activities taken by the Fed and other authorities during this time period shouldn't be seen as stimulus. Instead, these interventions should be viewed as tools to help the nation navigate the trouble.

To that end, he sees around 30% of households needing assistance with lost income and said assistance, via unemployment insurance, should replace close to or 100% of lost wages. Mr. Bullard said money paid out via this channel shouldn't be called unemployment insurance but "pandemic insurance."

Mr. Bullard also wants support for business operators shut down during the crisis. The owners should be made whole for losses, he said, adding "most proposals in this area under consideration in Congress provide loans to businesses, large and small, to tide businesses over until they can start up again" once the crisis passes.

Mr. Bullard didn't comment on what he thinks the Fed should do, and said it may not be until the start of July before the crisis begins to pass.

Mr. Bullard's outlook on the economy and what's needed reflects a broader shift in central-bank thinking that has happened at a very quick pace. On March 6 he said "I think we'll have a slowdown for a while," and "markets seem to be pricing in the very worst outcome here and I'm not sure that's warranted."

Write to Michael S. Derby at michael.derby@wsj.com