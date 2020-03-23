Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Two Regional Fed Chiefs Lay Out Aggressive Coronavirus Response -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 04:56pm EDT

By Michael S. Derby

Two regional Federal Reserve bank leaders are offering their own takes on what the U.S. central bank and other parts of the government need to do to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

In an interview on the television news program 60 Minutes, aired Sunday, Minneapolis Fed leader Neel Kashkari drew on his experience leading government bailout efforts during the financial crisis to say the government needs to be as aggressive as it can be to keep the economy afloat.

"Whether it's health-care policy makers, fiscal policy makers, which means Congress or the Federal Reserve, we should all be erring on the side of overreacting to try to avoid the worst economic outcomes," Mr. Kashkari said. "So my advice to Congress as they're designing their programs to help workers and to help small businesses, err on being generous."

When it comes to the Fed, the central bank is pursuing an unprecedented effort to support the economy, with rates slashed to near zero, joined with a slew of emergency lending programs. Early Monday, the Fed moved to extend its bond-buying efforts and start an effort that will get credit to private businesses, too.

In the wake of that announcement, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis leader James Bullard said U.S. economic activity may need to fall by half to protect Americans from coronavirus risks. He also recommended that elected leaders declare a "National Pandemic Adjustment Period," which would allow the government to pursue special support efforts.

"We need to throttle back the U.S. economy to produce at only half its normal pace," Mr. Bullard said in an essay published on his website. As this reduction in activity is needed to help reduce the health threat and limit the spread of illness related to the coronavirus, Mr. Bullard said, "it would be inappropriate to characterize that outcome as a recession because it is undertaken intentionally to meet public health objectives."

On a related note, he said that activities taken by the Fed and other authorities during this time period shouldn't be seen as stimulus. Instead, these interventions should be viewed as tools to help the nation navigate the trouble.

To that end, he sees around 30% of households needing assistance with lost income and said assistance, via unemployment insurance, should replace close to or 100% of lost wages. Mr. Bullard said money paid out via this channel shouldn't be called unemployment insurance but "pandemic insurance."

Mr. Bullard also wants support for business operators shut down during the crisis. The owners should be made whole for losses, he said, adding "most proposals in this area under consideration in Congress provide loans to businesses, large and small, to tide businesses over until they can start up again" once the crisis passes.

Mr. Bullard didn't comment on what he thinks the Fed should do, and said it may not be until the start of July before the crisis begins to pass.

Mr. Bullard's outlook on the economy and what's needed reflects a broader shift in central-bank thinking that has happened at a very quick pace. On March 6 he said "I think we'll have a slowdown for a while," and "markets seem to be pricing in the very worst outcome here and I'm not sure that's warranted."

Write to Michael S. Derby at michael.derby@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:21pConsumer Cos Down Amid Fears For Bricks-And-Mortar Stores -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:19pCanada seeks to recall retired meat inspectors, unveils C$5 billion in farm credit
RE
05:19pIndustrials Down On Global Recession Expectations -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:17pHealth Care Down On Fading Hopes For Near-Term Virus Treatment -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:14pU.S. SEC warns against illegal trading during coronavirus disruption
RE
05:13pHistoric Fed boost fails to stop Wall Street's coronavirus-driven sell-off
RE
05:10pSome U.S. wealth advisers tell clients to stay put as markets fall
RE
05:05pHistoric Fed boost fails to stop Wall Street's coronavirus-driven sell-off
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LVMH says will not buy Tiffany shares on open market
2AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING COMPANY K : AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING K S C P : Western supply chains buckle as co..
3ELECTROLUX AB : ELECTROLUX PROFESSIONAL AB : (publ) listed for trading at Nasdaq Stockholm
4NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : Readies Its Revival Plan
5Healthcare group Novacyt wins U.S. approval for coronavirus test

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group