Two Republican Senators Will Oppose Shelton's Fed Candidacy -- Update

By Nick Timiraos

Sen. Susan Collins (R., Maine) said Monday she would join Sen. Mitt Romney (R., Utah) in opposing the nomination of economist Judy Shelton to the Federal Reserve's board of governors.

President Trump formally nominated his former economic adviser to a seat on the seven-member board earlier this year, and her candidacy cleared a significant hurdle last week on a party-line vote in the Senate Banking Committee.

Republicans have a 53-47 vote advantage in the Senate, meaning that Ms. Shelton can't afford to lose more than three Republicans if all Democrats oppose her candidacy.

The Senate hasn't set a date for a vote on her nomination but Senate aides and a White House official said a vote was possible by next week, before lawmakers are scheduled to leave Washington for their summer recess.

In a statement Monday, Ms. Collins said she had serious concerns about the nomination, citing statements Ms. Shelton made last year that were dismissive of the Fed's longstanding autonomy from the White House in setting interest-rate policy. Ms. Shelton's past writings have also questioned the need for a central bank.

"This is not the right signal to send, particularly in the midst of the pandemic, and for that reason, I intend to vote against her nomination if it reaches the floor," said Ms. Collins.

Mr. Romney last week said he wouldn't vote to approve Ms. Shelton.

Fed nominees have traditionally enjoyed at least some support from lawmakers in both parties, and party-line confirmation votes have been rare. One of Mr. Trump's other nominees, Christopher Waller, an economist at the St. Louis Fed, received support from all 13 Republicans and five of 12 Democrats on the Senate Banking Committee last week.

Ms. Shelton has been a longtime proponent of a return to the gold standard, which would limit the Fed's ability to influence inflation and employment, and concedes that her views are outside the mainstream of economics.

Three Republicans at her confirmation hearing in February voiced evident skepticism over her writings, but they approved her candidacy in the committee vote.

Ms. Shelton's critics have argued that her views have been inconsistent and partisan by supporting much more aggressive interest-rate increases after the 2008 financial crisis, when the economy was weaker during the Obama administration, before pivoting last year to call for much lower interest rates as Mr. Trump favored.

Senate Banking Committee Chairman Mike Crapo (R., Idaho) said last week Ms. Shelton had satisfactorily answered her critics during her February hearing.

"I'm confident that her deep understanding of the Fed's monetary policy tool kit, monetary history and commitment to maintaining Fed independence will serve the Fed well," Mr. Crapo said.

Write to Nick Timiraos at nick.timiraos@wsj.com