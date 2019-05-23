Log in
Two River Bancorp : Investor Presentation - First Quarter 2019

05/23/2019

Investor Presentation First Quarter 2019

Forward-Looking Statements

The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management's confidence and strategies and management's current views and expectations about new and existing programs and products, relationships, opportunities, technology and market conditions. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as "continues," "expect," "look," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "will," "should," "projects," "strategy," or similar statements. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements, and no reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statement. Factors that may cause results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, unanticipated changes in the financial markets and the direction of interest rates; volatility in earnings due to certain financial assets and liabilities held at fair value; competition levels; changes in loan and investment prepayment assumptions; insufficient allowance for credit losses; a higher level of loan charge-offs and delinquencies than anticipated; material adverse changes in our operations or earnings; a decline in the economy in our market areas; changes in relationships with major customers; changes in effective income tax rates; higher or lower cash flow levels than anticipated; inability to hire or retain qualified employees; a decline in the levels of deposits or loss of alternate funding sources; a decrease in loan origination volume or an inability to close loans currently in the pipeline; changes in laws and regulations; adoption, interpretation and implementation of accounting pronouncements; operational risks, including the risk of fraud by employees, customers or outsiders; and the inability to successfully implement new lines of business or new products and services. For a list of other factors which would affect our results, see the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those risk factors identified in the "Risk Factor" section and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. The statements in this presentation are made as of the date this material is finalized, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company assumes no obligation for updating any such forward-looking statements at any time, except as required by law.

NASDAQ: TRCB

2

Two River Bancorp Overview

Ticker: TRCB (Nasdaq Global Market)

Incorporated in 2006

14 Branches and 2 Loan Production Offices

Serving Central NJ

Financial Overview

  • Assets(1): $1.141 Billion
  • Loans(1): $948.5 Million
  • Deposits(1): $959.7 Million

Shareholder Information

  • Tangible Book Value Per Share(1): $11.66

Market Capitalization(2):

$136.1 Million

‒ Price to Tangible Book Value(2):

1.29x

Analyst Coverage:

FIG Partners

Boenning & Scattergood

  1. As of 3/31/2019
  2. As of 5/10/2019

NASDAQ: TRCB

3

Separating Two River: "Why We're Different"

There are approximately 4,687(1) banking institutions in the US…Why are we different?

Commercial

Disciplined

Franchise is Located in

Consistent Growth and

Lending Expertise

Lending Environment

Attractive New Jersey Markets

Shareholder Returns

Strong track record in commercial /

construction lending

Niche focus on Private Banking (medical practitioners and business owners) and SBA lending

Local community involvement drives

loan production

Conservative Lending Practices

Loan growth driven by core commercial lending (minimal multi-family exposure)

Not the "low cost" provider

Limited spec construction exposure

Total assets have increased at least 5%

Monmouth / Union / Ocean / Essex

each year since 2013

Counties

Loan portfolio has grown 11.8% on an

annualized basis

NJ is #2 in median household income

by state(2)

25 consecutive

quarterly dividends

NJ median household income is 25%

above US National average

Raised dividend in

household incomes(2)

6 consecutive years

NASDAQ: TRCB

4

Key Financial Metrics

Disclaimer

Two River Bancorp published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 16:02:03 UTC
