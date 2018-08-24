Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Two Royalton Luxury Resorts Opening in Early 2019 with New Features

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 01:29am CEST

ST. MICHAEL, Barbados, Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royalton Luxury Resorts, epitomizing modern elegance throughout the Caribbean and Latin America, is introducing two brand new resorts in the region’s most coveted destinations, Cancun and Antigua.

Royalton Cancun and Royalton Antigua are opening in early 2019 with the modern award-winning designs expected from the luxury resort chain, along with some brand-new features.  As the latest custom-built experience from Royalton Luxury Resorts, Royalton Cancun will feature an exclusive SkyClub Rooftop Pool Bar & Lounge set atop the 15th floor, offering panoramic views of the famous entertainment strip and the lagoon. Dramatic and stunning views abound at this all-inclusive property, from the lobby to the restaurants, including the popular Agave - an authentic culinary experience that combines Mesoamerican cooking with old-world Spanish recipes.

Royalton Antigua boasts a stunning locale on one of the most beautiful beaches in the world, Deep Bay, renowned for its tranquil turquoise waters. Featuring the resort collection’s first-ever microbrewery, Score Brewhouse, beer lovers will have a place to enjoy pub-style food and never miss the big game with the Sports Event Guarantee™. Royalton Antigua will offer stunning beachfront a la carte restaurants overlooking the crystal-clear waters of Deep Bay and the iconic Fort Barrington.

To personalize their vacation experience, guests are invited to use Royalton’s unique online room selection option to chose their desired room. Guests staying at Royalton Cancun and Royalton Antigua will enjoy the exclusive All-In Luxury® benefits that come with staying at a Royalton Resort, such as gourmet reservation-free dining, Royalton’s Sports Event Guarantee™ for all sporting events and All-in Connectivity™, complete with free Wi-Fi resort-wide. Both properties promise elegant accommodations where guests can rest and relax atop Royalton’s signature DreamBed™ and enjoy in-suite amenities, including rain showers.

Any guest booking their stay via the Royalton site will save more than 58 percent off on their winter vacation. This web-exclusive deal will make it a breeze for vacationers to experience the Royalton’s All-In Luxury® vacation.

To book, contact your travel agent or visit www.royaltonresorts.com.

About Royalton Luxury Resorts

Epitomizing modern elegance, award winning Royalton Luxury Resorts offer All-In Luxury® vacations in some of the world's most popular tropical destinations including Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, and Cuba. Boasting an array of world-class all-inclusive features including the premium, handcrafted DreamBed™, unlimited reservation-free luxury dining, a Sports Event Guarantee™, and more. Many of the resorts cater equally to families and couples alike, with industry-leading supervised kids and teen activities offered at no additional cost combined with family-friendly accommodation and dining options.

For additional information, please contact:

Media Relations

Blue Diamond Resorts

media@bluediamondresorts.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:23aFlow Capital Announces 2018 Second Quarter Results
GL
02:22aMARLIN GLOBAL : MLN â“ Notice of acquisition of Securities 23 August 2018
PU
02:22aKOREAN AIR LINES : donates computers to schools in Mongolia to bridge the digital divid New
PU
02:22aAGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA : Changes in Supervisors 2018-08-24
PU
02:22aPETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Clarification related to the Paulínia refinery (Replan) operations
PU
02:20aNSX SILVER : ViveRE Communities Inc. Announces Completion of Change of Business Transaction, Reactivation to the TSXV and Related Matters
AQ
02:12aBCI MINERALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice - A. Vorster
PU
02:12aOLD SECOND BANCORP : Receives "Outstanding" CRA Rating
PR
02:09aAIA : 1st Half Operating Profit After Tax $2.65 Billion
DJ
02:07aOTTO ENERGY : Successful Completion of Retail Entitlement Offer
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FORD MOTOR COMPANY : U.S.-Mexico NAFTA talks seen running into next week, autos unresolved
2AFG AUSTRALIAN FINANCE : FY18 Market Release Opens in a new Window
3ARAFURA RESOURCES LIMITED : ARAFURA RESOURCES : Extension Retail Entitlement Offer Closing Date
4OREZONE GOLD CORP : OREZONE GOLD : Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for its Bomboré Gold Project
5ALLIANT ENERGY : ALLIANT ENERGY : How to stay safe if flooding occurs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.