Two Royalton Luxury Resorts recognized with Condé Nast Traveler's 2019 Readers' Choice Award

10/08/2019 | 06:25pm EDT

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Condé Nast Traveler announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards and two Royalton Luxury Resorts properties, Royalton Punta Cana Resort & Spa and Royalton Hicacos Resort & Spa, were ranked as among the Top 50 Resorts in the Caribbean.

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry. They are based solely on traveler feedback and guest acknowledgment of each resort’s dedication to exceptional customer service.

“This is a meaningful distinction as it’s a direct reflection of how our guests truly feel about us,” said Jordi Pelfort, President, Blue Diamond Hotels & Resorts. “This honor is shared with all the staff at Royalton Hicacos and Royalton Punta Cana as we aim to remain leaders in the luxury all-inclusive market.”

The only Cuban resort to receive this prestigious award, Royalton Hicacos offers guests an authentic oceanfront vacation experience in a picturesque setting with its stunning sandy beach, thatch-roof buildings, on-property bridges, fountains and mature greenery. This luxurious adults-only property is a cut above other Varadero resorts with its all-inclusive facilities designed to create a perfect ambiance for relaxation.

Set on the white-sand shores of famous Bavaro Beach, Royalton Punta Cana is an all-inclusive paradise perfect for families, groups and vacationers of all ages. This upscale resort offers its guests All-In Luxury® including All-In Connectivity™, the exclusive designer DreamBed™, unlimited reservation-free à la carte dining, international and select premium bar service, 24/7 concierge service and access to one of the largest on-site resort waterparks in the Caribbean.

To book your next luxury all-inclusive vacation visit www.royaltonresorts.com or contact your travel agent.

About Royalton Luxury Resorts

Epitomizing modern elegance, award-winning Royalton Luxury Resorts offer All-In Luxury® vacations in some of the world's most popular tropical destinations including Antigua, Jamaica, Dominican Republic, Saint Lucia, Mexico and Cuba. Boasting an array of world-class all-inclusive features including the premium, handcrafted DreamBed™, unlimited reservation-free luxury dining, a Sports Event Guarantee™ and more. Many of the resorts cater equally to families and couples alike, with industry-leading supervised kids and teen activities offered at no additional cost combined with family-friendly accommodation and dining options. Royalton Luxury Resorts will expand its offering of upscale and elegant vacation experiences with the addition of Royalton Grenada, which will open early 2020.

For press inquiries, please contact: media@bluediamondresorts.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e01f6e84-0a3e-40f5-abe6-079411070a43 

© GlobeNewswire 2019
