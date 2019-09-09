Two Six Labs and Gemedy Announce Strategic Alliance for Continued Development of Cybersecurity Technologies

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two Six Labs, an advanced technology research and development company focused on missions of U.S. national security, announced a Strategic Alliance with Gemedy, a leading provider of artificial intelligence-based software and systems co-founded by Dr. Alexander D. Wissner-Gross and Timothy M. Sullivan.



The two companies have a long history of successful collaboration on cybersecurity innovations for U.S. Government customers. The new Strategic Alliance will focus on further developing cybersecurity technologies to support mission-critical activities, including in the areas of cyber operations, mission management, security orchestration, automated response, intuitive data visualizations, big-data integration, and threat intelligence management.

“Alex and the outstanding Gemedy team are world-class experts in the critical sectors of machine learning and artificial intelligence,” said Chris Greamo, President and CEO of Two Six Labs. “We are excited to enter this Strategic Alliance to better support our customers and help solve their most urgent needs and most complex challenges.”

“Two Six Labs is a leading and highly respected provider of advanced R&D and breakthrough technologies for the U.S. Government,” said Dr. Wissner-Gross, President and Chief Scientist of Gemedy. “We are proud of our long-standing partnership and are thrilled by the new Strategic Alliance that will expand our areas of collaboration.”

“We have enjoyed a long and productive relationship with Gemedy, which has been an invaluable contributor to our successes with the development of innovative cybersecurity technologies,” said Jeff Karrels, Vice President of Cyber and Electronic Systems at Two Six Labs. “We look forward to continuing our work together to support the critical missions of our Government customers.”

Two Six Labs serves customers across the government sector and private industry. Its fielded systems and productized solutions in cybersecurity, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and sensor networks actively support its customers at home and abroad: https://www.twosixlabs.com

Founded by award-winning Harvard, Yale, and MIT researchers and named an SBA Emerging Leader, Gemedy is a rapidly growing provider of artificial intelligence-based products, services, and solutions to enterprises and government agencies. Gemedy's areas of expertise include machine learning, data analysis, modeling and simulation, cybersecurity, knowledge management, cyber-physical systems, and autonomous systems: https://www.gemedy.com

Contact

David Leach

703-782-9473

david.leach@twosixlabs.com