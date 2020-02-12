Two Spectroscopy® Editorial Advisory Board Members Win the 2020 New York Society for Applied Spectroscopy Gold Medal Award

Howard Mark and Jerome Workman Jr. will receive the awards at the 2020 Eastern Analytical Symposium and Exhibition

Spectroscopy®, a multimedia platform that promotes the use of spectroscopic instrumentation in applied research, environmental testing, quality control and the life sciences, is proud to announce that editorial advisory board members Howard Mark and Jerome Workman Jr. have been named winners of the 2020 New York Society for Applied Spectroscopy Gold Medal Award. They will be honored at the 2020 annual Eastern Analytical Symposium and Exhibition in November in Princeton, New Jersey.

“Congratulations to Mark and Workman on this well-deserved achievement in the field of applied spectroscopy,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, the parent company of Spectroscopy®. “We are so proud to work with these exceptional and distinguished industry leaders and look forward to seeing them continuing to make strides in their career.”

This year marks only the second time the committee has selected two winners for the Gold Medal Award. Mark and Workman were recognized for their contributions, individually and as a team, to the field of near-infrared (NIR) spectroscopy and chemometrics, leading to a wider adoption of the technology in the spectroscopy community.

Mark and Workman are members of the editorial advisory board of Spectroscopy® and have been co-authors of both the popular “Statistics in Spectroscopy” and “Chemometrics in Spectroscopy” columns since 1986. They have co-authored both first and second editions of books of the same titles and over 160 individual column articles, as well as 21 book volumes separately or together. They have individually received several awards, including the Williams-Wright Award of the Coblentz Society, the Eastern Analytical Symposium Award for Contributions to NIR and the ASTM International Award of Merit.

Workman is currently the senior technical editor for Spectroscopy® and its sister publication, LCGC™ North America. He is also a certified core adjunct professor at National University in San Diego, California, and a principal at Biotechnology Business Associates. Mark runs a consulting service, Mark Electronics, in Suffern, New York.

Since 1952, the New York Society for Applied Spectroscopy Gold Medal Award has recognized outstanding scientists who have made outstanding contributions to the field of applied spectroscopy.

