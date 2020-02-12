Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Two Spectroscopy® Editorial Advisory Board Members Win the 2020 New York Society for Applied Spectroscopy Gold Medal Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 02:51pm EST

Howard Mark and Jerome Workman Jr. will receive the awards at the 2020 Eastern Analytical Symposium and Exhibition

Spectroscopy®, a multimedia platform that promotes the use of spectroscopic instrumentation in applied research, environmental testing, quality control and the life sciences, is proud to announce that editorial advisory board members Howard Mark and Jerome Workman Jr. have been named winners of the 2020 New York Society for Applied Spectroscopy Gold Medal Award. They will be honored at the 2020 annual Eastern Analytical Symposium and Exhibition in November in Princeton, New Jersey.

“Congratulations to Mark and Workman on this well-deserved achievement in the field of applied spectroscopy,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences, the parent company of Spectroscopy®. “We are so proud to work with these exceptional and distinguished industry leaders and look forward to seeing them continuing to make strides in their career.”

This year marks only the second time the committee has selected two winners for the Gold Medal Award. Mark and Workman were recognized for their contributions, individually and as a team, to the field of near-infrared (NIR) spectroscopy and chemometrics, leading to a wider adoption of the technology in the spectroscopy community.

Mark and Workman are members of the editorial advisory board of Spectroscopy® and have been co-authors of both the popular “Statistics in Spectroscopy” and “Chemometrics in Spectroscopy” columns since 1986. They have co-authored both first and second editions of books of the same titles and over 160 individual column articles, as well as 21 book volumes separately or together. They have individually received several awards, including the Williams-Wright Award of the Coblentz Society, the Eastern Analytical Symposium Award for Contributions to NIR and the ASTM International Award of Merit.

Workman is currently the senior technical editor for Spectroscopy® and its sister publication, LCGC North America. He is also a certified core adjunct professor at National University in San Diego, California, and a principal at Biotechnology Business Associates. Mark runs a consulting service, Mark Electronics, in Suffern, New York.

Since 1952, the New York Society for Applied Spectroscopy Gold Medal Award has recognized outstanding scientists who have made outstanding contributions to the field of applied spectroscopy.

For more information about the Spectroscopy® editorial advisory board, click here.

About Spectroscopy®

Spectroscopy®is a multimedia platform dedicated to analytical spectroscopy through peer-reviewed articles, tutorials, web seminars and more. Spectroscopy® aims to enhance productivity, efficiency and the overall value of spectroscopic instruments and methods as a practical analytical technology across a variety of fields. The magazine and its website provide scientists, technicians and laboratory managers with content to help them improve their practice. Spectroscopy® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:12pOil rises over 3% as demand worries ease amid fewer new coronavirus cases
RE
03:12pTexas Realtors announces 2019 Texas real estate award winners
PR
03:10pPRGX GLOBAL : Global Source-to-Pay Leader PRGX Announces PRGXchange™ Europe Thought Leadership Conference in London
AQ
03:09pOil rises over 3% as demand worries ease amid fewer new coronavirus cases
RE
03:09pNASA : TV Coverage Set for Feb. 14 Cygnus Launch to Space Station
PR
03:04pU.S. House Small Business Committee Holds Hearing on ESOPs
PR
03:03pMobile World Congress called off over coronavirus fears
RE
03:03pSTWC. HOLDINGS, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:02pCanadian court orders major agriculture firms to hand over documents in antitrust probe
RE
03:02pCLOUD PATHFINDER CONSULTING : 's CEO Joins the Board of Merivis to Help Veterans Find Good Jobs as Salesforce Administrators
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung unveils compact foldable phone, 5G Galaxy S20 to fend off Apple, Huawei
2KERING : KERING : Gucci owner Kering halts spending in China on virus fears
3BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP : Babcock nudges down profit forecast on oil and gas woes
4Oil rises 3% as demand worries ease amid fewer new coronavirus cases
5TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group