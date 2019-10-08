Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Two Teams from Morgan Stanley Join Forces to Launch The Wealth Alliance – a Registered Investment Advisor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 01:39pm EDT

The Wealth Alliance is proud to announce that it has officially launched as a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA).

Based in New York, The Wealth Alliance is led by Robert Conzo and Eric Diton, a former Executive Director and Managing Director at Morgan Stanley, respectively. The two advisors, who led two different teams at Morgan Stanley and collectively managed a combined portfolio of more than $1 billion in assets, joined forces to create the new firm.

Mr. Conzo is a Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP) and former CPA with over 20 years of experience across a complete set of disciplines, including financial planning, accounting and investing. Mr. Diton is a Certified Investment Management Analyst® (CIMA®) with over 30 years of financial planning and investing experience, and was most recently recognized on the list of Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors 2019.

The Wealth Alliance delivers comprehensive planning, fair-minded advice and attentive and knowledgeable service – empowering advisors and clients to more effectively work together to achieve new levels of success.

“The RIA space has matured and we believe it is the perfect time for advisors and clients to transform their relationships from a traditional brokerage to a more holistic planning approach,” said Mr. Conzo, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. “That’s why we decided to integrate two incredible teams to create The Wealth Alliance. Together, we are on a mission to revolutionize the experience.”

“Unlike many of today’s firms who relegate client service to call centers and tech-assistants, The Wealth Alliance believes that trust is earned through personal relationships, attention to detail and exceptional service,” said Mr. Diton, President and Managing Director. “That client-first commitment is the foundation of our business model.”

Mr. Conzo and Mr. Diton will be joined by a full team of advisors and service professionals to grow a nationally recognized firm.

The firm has selected Fidelity Clearing & Custody Solutions® as its custodian.

“While our main focus will be to deliver comprehensive planning and investment solutions to individuals and business owners, The Wealth Alliance is also committed to becoming the home for advisors who believe in exceptional service and what we feel are superior resources and growth tools,” said Mr. Conzo.

About The Wealth Alliance

The Wealth Alliance is a registered investment advisor that delivers comprehensive financial planning and advice to individuals and businesses. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where The Wealth Alliance and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure.

For additional information, please visit www.thewealthalliance.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:11pDIGI-KEY ELECTRONICS : Launches Partnership with Analog Devices on Innovative MeasureWare Platform
PR
02:11pQRONS INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:11pSALESFORCE COM : 4 Ways B2B Marketers Can Drive More ROI Than Ever Before
PU
02:08pTOTAL ENERGY SERVICES INC. : Announces 2019 Third Quarter Conference Call and Webcast
AQ
02:08pBATTERY VENTURES : -Backed ClearCare, Provider of Software for Home-Care Agencies, Announces Acquisition by WellSky
BU
02:06pRSI INTERNAT : What Hoteliers Need to Know About PCI Compliance
PU
02:06pTopgolf seeks to hire banks for IPO - sources
RE
02:05pSG360° Expands Sheetfed Press Platform with Custom Built Komori GL840
PR
02:04pFederal National Council Launches Arab Charter on Women's Rights in Cooperation With Arab Parliament
BU
02:03pPawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against  ProPetro Holding Corp. – PUMP
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Capital Markets Day in New York: Wirecard increases Vision 2025
2Britain says 88% of imports to face no tariffs in event of no-deal Brexit
3C&C GROUP PLC : C&C : Euronext Dublin Market Cancellation Notice
4U.S.-China strains over Hong Kong and minority rights hinder chance of trade deal
5KERING : KERING : Luxury group Kering trims Puma stake with 500 million euro bond

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group