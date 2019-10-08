Two Teams from Morgan Stanley Join Forces to Launch The Wealth Alliance – a Registered Investment Advisor

The Wealth Alliance is proud to announce that it has officially launched as a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA).

Based in New York, The Wealth Alliance is led by Robert Conzo and Eric Diton, a former Executive Director and Managing Director at Morgan Stanley, respectively. The two advisors, who led two different teams at Morgan Stanley and collectively managed a combined portfolio of more than $1 billion in assets, joined forces to create the new firm.

Mr. Conzo is a Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP) and former CPA with over 20 years of experience across a complete set of disciplines, including financial planning, accounting and investing. Mr. Diton is a Certified Investment Management Analyst® (CIMA®) with over 30 years of financial planning and investing experience, and was most recently recognized on the list of Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors 2019.

The Wealth Alliance delivers comprehensive planning, fair-minded advice and attentive and knowledgeable service – empowering advisors and clients to more effectively work together to achieve new levels of success.

“The RIA space has matured and we believe it is the perfect time for advisors and clients to transform their relationships from a traditional brokerage to a more holistic planning approach,” said Mr. Conzo, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. “That’s why we decided to integrate two incredible teams to create The Wealth Alliance. Together, we are on a mission to revolutionize the experience.”

“Unlike many of today’s firms who relegate client service to call centers and tech-assistants, The Wealth Alliance believes that trust is earned through personal relationships, attention to detail and exceptional service,” said Mr. Diton, President and Managing Director. “That client-first commitment is the foundation of our business model.”

Mr. Conzo and Mr. Diton will be joined by a full team of advisors and service professionals to grow a nationally recognized firm.

The firm has selected Fidelity Clearing & Custody Solutions® as its custodian.

“While our main focus will be to deliver comprehensive planning and investment solutions to individuals and business owners, The Wealth Alliance is also committed to becoming the home for advisors who believe in exceptional service and what we feel are superior resources and growth tools,” said Mr. Conzo.

